Yo Yo Honey Singh shares first post since his statement on wife's domestic violence allegations, see here

Yo Yo Honey Singh has shared his first Instagram post since he issued a statement about his wife Shalini Talwar's allegations of domestic abuse against him. The rapper, in a post shared on Wednesday night, revealed he is releasing a new song titled Kanta Laga.

The rapper announced that he was collaborating with Kakkar siblings, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, on the song. The post also revealed that the song has been written and composed by Tony. He shared the post with the caption, "Get ready for the biggest collab of the year ! COMING SOON."

"@desimusicfactory gets Me , @nehakakkar & @tonykakkar together for an ultimate party anthem- 'Kanta Laga'," he added. The post received comments from many, including Tony who wrote, "Much love and respect Paahji." His fans also said that they were excited about the new track.

Honey Singh's post comes about 20 days after he issued a statement reacting to his wife's claims of domestic abuse. In his statement, shared on August 6, the rapper called the allegations 'severely odious' and added that he was 'pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations' levied against him and his family.

"I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon. The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon’ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon’ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win," an excerpt from his statement read.

Also read: Yo Yo Honey Singh breaks silence on wife's 'odious' allegations of domestic violence, asks fans not to draw conclusions

Earlier this month, his wife Shalini claimed she was subjected to numerous incidences of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse. She also accused Honey Singh of beating her many times.