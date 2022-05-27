Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi court sentences ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala to 4 years' imprisonment
india news

Delhi court sentences ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala to 4 years’ imprisonment

Former Haryana chief minister Omprakash Chautala was convicted for amassing assets more than his income.The court has also fined Chautala with ₹50 lakh and directed to seize four of his properties.
CBI had lodged a case agaisnt former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in 2005 for amassing assets worth 6.09 crore, disproportionate to his legitimate income. (ANI)
Updated on May 27, 2022 03:28 PM IST
ByRicha Banka, New Delhi

A Delhi court on Friday awarded four years’ imprisonment to former Haryana chief minister Omprakash Chautala for amassing assets more than his income.

Special judge Vikas Dhull also fined Chautala with 50 lakh and directed to seize four of his properties.

The judge ordered Chautala to be taken away from the court itself, while giving him time to appeal against the conviction and sentence in the Delhi high court.

A detailed order copy is awaited.

On May 21, while convicting Chautala for acquiring disproportionate assets, the judge said that the former CM amassed wealth to the tune of 103 % to the known sources of his income.

The court had also held that Chautala has failed to satisfactorily account for such disproportionality by proving his source of income or showing the means by which he acquired assets between 1993-2006.

The court had also said that it was conspicuous that the income of the accused from Financial Year 1992-1993 till the Financial Year 1998-1999, varied between 25,000 per year to 1,42,000 per year.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had lodged the case in 2005, and a charge sheet was filed on March 26, 2010, accusing Chautala of amassing assets worth 6.09 crore, much disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006.

The special public prosecutor for CBI urged the court to give maximum punishment to the convict to send a wrong message to the society. The SPP also said that Chautala does not have clean antecedents and this is the second case of his conviction.

Topics
om prakash chautala
