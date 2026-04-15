Delhi court summons Robert Vadra in Haryana land deal case

A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband, businessman Robert Vadra, and eight others, in a money laundering case related to the alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana’s Shikohpur.

Businessman Robert Vadra. (PTI)

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The summons were issued after the court of special judge Sushant Changotra (Rouse Avenue) took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) charge sheet filed in the case in July last year. The court asked the accused to appear before it on May 16.

The allegations in the case pertain to a 3.53 acre land in Shikohpur in Gurugram. The ED has alleged Robert Vadra’s firm, Sky Light Hospitality, fraudulently purchased the land from Onkareshwar Properties on February 12, 2008. It has named Robert Vadra among the accused.

Also Read: ED files charge sheet against Robert Vadra in Gurugram land deal case

The agency has alleged that false declarations were made in the land acquisition and claimed that a commercial license was obtained through his personal influence.

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{{^usCountry}} ED’s prosecutor, special counsel Zoheb Hossain, argued that ₹7.5 crores shown as payment for the land was through a cheque that was never encashed. The land, ED claimed, was later sold to DLF for a higher amount. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ED’s prosecutor, special counsel Zoheb Hossain, argued that ₹7.5 crores shown as payment for the land was through a cheque that was never encashed. The land, ED claimed, was later sold to DLF for a higher amount. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The ED issued a provisional order in July last year, attaching 43 immoveable properties valued at around Rs. 37.64 crores as part to the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED issued a provisional order in July last year, attaching 43 immoveable properties valued at around Rs. 37.64 crores as part to the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). {{/usCountry}}

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