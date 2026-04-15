...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi court summons Robert Vadra in Haryana land deal case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July last year filed a charge sheet against Robert Vadra in connection with money laundering probe

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 03:50 pm IST
By ARNABJIT SUR, New Delhi
Advertisement

A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband, businessman Robert Vadra, and eight others, in a money laundering case related to the alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana’s Shikohpur.

Businessman Robert Vadra. (PTI)

The summons were issued after the court of special judge Sushant Changotra (Rouse Avenue) took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) charge sheet filed in the case in July last year. The court asked the accused to appear before it on May 16.

The allegations in the case pertain to a 3.53 acre land in Shikohpur in Gurugram. The ED has alleged Robert Vadra’s firm, Sky Light Hospitality, fraudulently purchased the land from Onkareshwar Properties on February 12, 2008. It has named Robert Vadra among the accused.

Also Read: ED files charge sheet against Robert Vadra in Gurugram land deal case

The agency has alleged that false declarations were made in the land acquisition and claimed that a commercial license was obtained through his personal influence.

 
land deal enforcement directorate robert vadra
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Delhi court summons Robert Vadra in Haryana land deal case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.