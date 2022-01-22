Delhi court takes note of Raghav Chadha’s defamation complaint against Patiala resident

New Delhi: A Delhi court has taken cognisance of a defamation complaint file by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator and co-incharge of party’s Punjab affairs, Raghav Chadha, against a Patiala resident, Saurabh Jain, for allegedly calling him “dalal”, “baiman” and “goonda” in media interviews.

On January 19, Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor listed the matter on April 26. In his complaint, Chadha has claimed that Jain has made intentional and deliberate imputations against him on various social media platforms, leveling false and unsubstantiated allegations of corruption and deceit against him.

“In view of the submissions made on behalf of the complainant coupled with the material available on record, this court while taking cognizance of the matter deems it appropriate to list the matter for examination of complainant and witnesses. Accordingly, put up for pre-summoning evidence on April 26,” the court said in its order.

The complaint, filed through advocate Prashant Manchanda, further said that Jain, a resident of Patiala, “in a premeditated manner with the malevolent schemes to execute and further his vested political designs has deliberately and intentionally made both direct as well as implied false, conceited, frivolous and baseless defamatory imputations against the complainant with a view to tarnish his reputation and impeccable goodwill as well as of other leaders of Aam Aadmi Party”.

The complaint also accused Jain of trying “to derail the positive work undertaken by” Chadha and the AAP in Delhi, Punjab and other states “for subserving the interests of the public and the citizenry at large”.

It further claimed that the defamatory imputations/publications unleashed by the accused “warrants to be out rightly rejected with the contempt it deserves”.