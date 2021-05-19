Delhi Covid-19 cases fall to 3.8K first time after April 5, positivity rate below 6%

After an interval of 45 days, Delhi on Wednesday saw a sharp dip in Covid-19 cases after 3,846 fresh cases were recorded, pushing the cumulative tally to 1,406,719, officials said. The city-state recorded 235 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin released by authorities.

A total of 22,346 people have succumbed to the viral infection in Delhi so far, according to the official data.

The national capital has recorded cases less than 4,000 for the first time after Apri 5.

Inching closer to the comparatively safer limit prescribed by World Health Organization (WHO) to consider the disease spread to be under control, the positivity rate dipped to 5.78% on Wednesday. WHO states that the positivity rate needs to come down below 5% for the outbreak to be considered under control.

The test positivity rate in Delhi of the deadly viral disease reached a peak of 36.2% on April 22, and stayed above 30% for eight more days before starting to decline.