‘Delhi Covid-19 model is being discussed in India and abroad’: Kejriwal

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 13:25 IST

The Covid-19 situation in the national capital is improving with the Delhi model being discussed and lauded across India and abroad, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday during a press briefing. The chief minister said that the recovery rate in Delhi is 88 percent at present and only 9 percent of the people are ill now while 2-3 percent patients have succumbed to death. “There is a decline in the number of deaths,” Kejriwal added.

He said that the national capital didn’t require a second phase of the lockdown, which is a matter of satisfaction. The chief minister also informed about a job portal that is being started by the government which can be used by people to get employment. He described the platform as “Rozgar Bazar”.

“The govt is starting a portal - http://jobs.delhi.gov.in and those who are looking to recruit people for jobs can go to the website and update their requirement. Job seekers can also go there and update their qualification, experience and requirement. It’ll be a ‘Rozgar Bazar’,” the Delhi CM said.

Talking about the Covid-19 infrastructure across various hospitals in the national capital, the chief minister said, “as of now, there’s an arrangement of 15,500 beds at hospitals in Delhi. Only 2,800 Covid-19 patients remain at these hospitals while 12,500 beds are vacant”.

“In June, we were at the second position in the country as far as states with the highest cases were concerned. Today we’re on the tenth spot,” he said.

Delhi has reported a total of 130,606 Covid-19 cases till date, of which 114,875 have recovered or have been discharged from the hospitals. The coronavirus death toll in the national capital stands at 3,827 while the number of active cases continues to drop and is reported to be at 11,904 at present.