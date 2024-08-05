Supreme Court slams coaching centres over 3 deaths: ‘Playing with aspirants’ lives'; Centre, Delhi govt issued notice

Supreme Court on Delhi coaching centre deaths: The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of Rau's IAS coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, issuing a notice to the Centre and Delhi government. (From left) Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nevin Delvin died in the deluge in Delhi. (Photo from X)

“Coaching centres are playing with lives of aspirants who have come from different parts of country,” a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said.

The Supreme Court, in its observation, stated the incident was an eye opener and no institute should be allowed to operate unless they comply with safety norms.

"These places (coaching centres) have become death chambers. Coaching institutes can operate online unless there is full compliance of the safety norms and basic norms for a dignified life. Coaching centres are playing with the lives of aspirants who come from different parts of the country," the bench said.

On Friday, the Delhi high court transferred the probe into the deaths of the three students at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar from the Delhi Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) “to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation”.

The three who died were Shreya Yadav (25) of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala.

