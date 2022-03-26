Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi deputy CM as he presents budget: 'Ab sarkari karamchari aam aadmi...'

Delhi budget: The minister said his government has planned to create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years in the city through 'the Rozgar (employment) budget'.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish sisodia presents the budget. (AAP Twitter)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 12:16 PM IST
BySwati Bhasin

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday presented the budget in the state assembly as he also counted the AAP government's achievements in the last seven years in the national capital. "Schools, mohalla clinics, hospitals have been set up. Delhi's population is getting electricity supply 24*7 and about 75 per cent of the homes are getting no bills."

"The metro and road network have been expanded too and crimes have been brought under control by setting up CCTVs". Further addressing the state assembly, he said: "Doorstep delivery ki shuruat hui... ab log sarkari daftaron ke nahi... sarkari karamchari logon ke chakkar kaatta hai.. (Now people don't run to government offices. The government officers run to people's homes."

"Earlier people used to give bribes... get stressed, now they're able to manage everything from home," Sisodia said. The doorstep delivery scheme is the AAP government's flagship scheme, which has also been at the heart of a spat between the state and the central government.

The minister said his government has planned to create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years in the city through 'the Rozgar (employment) budget'. "We have a target of expanding the working population in Delhi by creating 20 lakh jobs in the retail sector, food and beverage, logistics, travel and tourism, real estate and green energy."

"We are bringing a scheme for innovating Delhi's retail markets. We'll invite people from abroad and conduct a Delhi shopping festival. Further, to connect the shopkeepers with customers we will develop Delhi Bazaar portal," he further added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Topics
delhi news manish sisodia delhi budget
