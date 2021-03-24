Delhi designates metro, malls, religious places 'super spreader' areas

In the wake of spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday declared metros, malls, movie theatres and religious places as "super spreader areas". The Delhi government also instructed the district magistrates to increase surveillance in the areas to check the spread.

Along with several other states, Delhi is witnessing a spike in daily Covid-19 issues. On Tuesday, it reported more than 1,100 fresh infections in the highest single-day jump in three months. Before this, Delhi reported 888 cases on Monday. On March 20, there were 813 cases and four deaths, while on March 21, 823 cases and one death were reported.

As per the state health ministry figures, Delhi's Covid-19 tally stands at 649,973. While the death toll has reached 10,967 after the addition of four deaths in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) restricted public celebration for upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navratri. "All District Magistrates concerned authorities should ensure strict adherence to the order," it said in the statement.

DDMA also ordered random testing (Rapid Antigen Test/RT-PCR) of passengers coming from other states where Covid-19 cases are increasing. The testing will be done at all airports, railway stations, inter-state bust terminals and other alighting points (for private buses).

Meanwhile, the country's tally is also witnessing a steady rise On Wednesday, it reported 47,262 cases and 275 fatalities in the country. Five states, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, are the top contributors. According to the Union health ministry, these states account for 80.90 per cent of the new cases in the country.