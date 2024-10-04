New Delhi, Delhi Police on Thursday arrested another person in connection with the city's biggest-ever drug haul with investigators finding that the main accused had alleged links with leaders of a national political party, officials said. Delhi drug bust: Police probe finds kingpin's links with political party; one more held

The arrested accused, Jitender Gill alias Jassi, a UK resident but Indian national, was nabbed from near Punjab's Amritsar airport this evening. He was intending to fly back to London, a senior police officer said.

Gill, aged around 40 years, had come to India to supervise the drug cartel's operations in the country but was planning to escape after the arrest of four members, the officer said. He added that the accused had been living in UK for the past 25 years but did not have a citizenship.

He is being brought to Delhi and will be produced before the court on Friday to seek custody for interrogation, the officer said.

On Wednesday, the police claimed to have seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around ₹5,620 crore from a godown in south Delhi's Mahipalur.

A senior police officer said Tushar Goyal , who has arrested on Wednesday, is the mastermind of the syndicate operating in India, adding that investigators have also come across several photos of Goyal from a social media account where he posed himself with the leaders of the Congress party.

Goyal's purported Facebook account has his profile picture with a tiger and his bio mentions that he is the "chairman of Delhi Pradesh RTI Cell of DYPC, Indian Youth Congress".

The Indian Youth Congress, however, said in a statement that he was expelled from the organisation on October 17, 2022 for indulging in anti-party activities.

Apart from Goyal, the special cell on Wednesday arrested four people, Himanshu Kumar and Aurangzeb Siddiqui of Delhi and Bharat Kumar Jain of Mumbai and confiscated the consignment weighing over 602 kilograms which were kept in sacks in the godown.

The officer said it also emerged during interrogation that all the four accused were planning to sell a large quantity of drugs in concerts, rave parties and upscale localities in Delhi and other metropolitan cities.

"We have formed several teams to nab the other members of the group," the officer said.

Police officials said around a dozen people from India and abroad were allegedly involved in the international syndicate of smuggling of banned drugs from middle-east countries to India.

Declining to comment on Goyal's political affiliations, the officer said they have identified about half a dozen people from India, who were allegedly involved in the syndicate being run by him in India.

"During investigation, it was found that a three-storey building, where drugs were recovered, was owned by Goyal's father who runs a business of publishing school books," the officer said.

The police have questioned his 70-year-old father, a source said, adding prime facie, his role has not been found in the syndicate as of now.

Speaking to PTI, Goyal's father said he had "disowned" his son in 2008 after he married a woman against the family's wishes. However, Goyal had been visiting his family for the past one-and-a-half years.

He said the three-storey godown was used to store the published books, adding that had no clue about Goyal storing drugs in the building.

The police said six mobile phones of all the four arrested persons have been seized and they were trying to go deeper into the network of the syndicate.

