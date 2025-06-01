Delhi weather: Intense dust storms hit city, adjoining areas, winds reach 80kmph

As the Northeast battles a deepening flood crisis, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) faced dust storms and thunderstorms with a forecast of gusty winds of up to 80 kmph along with light rainfall. Dust storms hit parts of Delhi and adjoining Noida, Gurugram on Sunday evening(HT)

On Sunday evening, dust and thunderstorms were forecast in Delhi and surrounding areas—including Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Haryana's Gurugram, and Faridabad—, while in Assam, more than 78,000 people across 15 districts have been affected by severe flooding and landslides, which have claimed eight lives so far.

Weather updates

Delhi weather: In a weather bulletin at around 5 pm on Sunday, IMD said, “Dust storm/followed by Thunderstorm with light rainfall and lightning (50-80 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at entire Delhi , NCR ( Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) during next 2 hours.”

“Thundersquall reported over Safdarjung during 1635-1637 hrs IST with maximum gust reaching 66 kmph,” IMD said.

Intense dust storms in Delhi-NCR: Several residents of Delhi and adjoining cities like Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad took to social media and shared visuals of the intense dust storms on Sunday, showing trees moving with the winds vigourously. Pragati Maidan reported 76 kmph wind speed at 4:45 pm on Sunday. IMD at around 5:30 pm said Rainfall activity with strong winds 60-70 gusting to 80 kmph accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning was likely to continue over most parts of Delhi during next one hour leading to cumulative rainfall of up to moderate category.

8 dead, 78,000 affected in Assam: The region has been battered by incessant rain over the past few days, triggering floods and landslides in multiple states. In Assam, over 78,000 people across more than 15 districts have been affected by floods. Key transport services—road, rail, and ferry—have been disrupted due to waterlogging and damage caused by the downpour, officials cited in a PTI news agency report said.