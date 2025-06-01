Operations hit at Delhi's IGI airport amid massive dust storms, 4 flights diverted

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were adversely affected on Sunday afternoon when the city and the NCR region experienced massive dust storms. At least 4 flights coming to Delhi were diverted between 5:00pm and 5:30pm. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

As per the latest information, at least four flights coming to Delhi were diverted between 5:00pm and 5:30pm. These included two flights from Jaipur and one each from Chandigarh and Amritsar.

In a post on X, the Delhi Airport advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.

“Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport are impacted,” a post on X by the Delhi Airport said. “Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.”

“Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates,” it added.

Dust storms in Delhi

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) faced dust storms along with light rainfall on Sunday evening.

In a weather bulletin issued at around 5pm on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said: “Dust storm/followed by Thunderstorm with light rainfall and lightning (50-80 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at entire Delhi , NCR ( Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) during next 2 hours.”

“Thundersquall reported over Safdarjung during 1635-1637 hrs IST with maximum gust reaching 66 kmph,” the IMD added.

Residents from Delhi and nearby cities such as Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad shared videos on social media of the intense dust storms, with trees swaying vigorously in the strong winds.