Earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude jolts Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Tremors were felt in Delhi-National Capital Region and other areas on Monday.

Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR region after an earthquake hit Nepal.(HT file Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.6, Occurred on 06-11-2023, 16:16:40 IST, Lat: 28.89 & Long: 82.36, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Nepal”, the National Centre for Seismology posted on X.

It said the epicentre for the quake was 233 kilometres north of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.Sanjay Kumar Prajapati, National Centre for Seismology Scientist told ANI, " Another earthquake has hit Nepal. The magnitude of the earthquake is 5.6...this is an aftershock of the earthquake that happened on November 3. So far 14 aftershocks have come, this was the one with the highest magnitude so far...when a big earthquake happens, aftershocks keep happening...Delhi felt the tremors for 10 seconds..."Delhi-NCR Earthquake LIVE Coverage

The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting vigorous shaking of furniture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fresh tremors were felt days after a 6.4 magnitude quake had jolted Nepal, killing 153 people and injuring 160 in the worst earthquake since 2015.Nepal has revised the death toll from the 6.4 earthquake magnitude that hit western parts of the country to 153 from 157, citing duplication of some names, PTI reported. Earlier, 105 deaths were reported in Jajarkot, the epicentre of the earthquake, and 52 deaths in Rukum West district.

Now the District Administration Office in Jajarkot has revised the death toll in the district to 101. There was no change in the death toll in Rukum West district.

Nepal lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (seismic zones IV and V) of the world, making the country extremely vulnerable to earthquakes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON