Delhi election: Congress names 21 candidates | Check full list

The Congress on Thursday released its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly election. Congress CEC meeting proceedings underway ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

The list was released after the party's party's central election committee chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with its top leaders from Delhi.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, CEC members Ambika Soni, Salman Khurshid, T S Singh Deo and Mushusudan Mistry were among those present at the meeting. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav was also present during the deliberations.

Notably, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, which is also part of the Oppositon's INDIA bloc, has ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Congress for the Delhi Assembly polls.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also said that his party will go solo in the polls due in February as it is in a very strong position to win the contest.

Qazi Nizamuddin, the in-charge of the party's affairs in Delhi, said that the people of Delhi have suffered a lot in the last 10 years.

“In the last 10 years, Delhi has suffered a lot. The Centre and the Delhi government have been blaming each other for the bad conditions here,” he said, according to PTI.

"People have been suffering the consequences and they are now hell-bent on teaching these two governments a lesson," he added.

Here's the full list of candidates announced by the Congress:

CONSTITUENCY CANDIDATE Narela Aruna Kumari Burari Mangesh Tyagi Adarsh Nagar Shivank Singhal Badli Devender Yadav Sultanpur Majra (SC) Jai Kishan Nangloi Jat Rohit Chaudhary Shalimarbagh Praveen Jain Wazirpur Ragini Nayak Sadar Bazar Anil Bhardwaj Chandni Chowk Mudit Agarwal Ballimaran Haroon Yusuf Tilak Nagar PS Bawa Dwarka Adarsh Shastri New Delhi Sandeep Dikshit Kasturba Nagar Abhishek Dutt Chhatarpur Rajinder Tanwar Ambedkar Nagar (SC) Jay Prakash Greater Kailash Garvit Singhvi Patparganj Ch. Anil Kumar Seelampur Abdul Rehman Mustafabad Ali Mahndi

The assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025.