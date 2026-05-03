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At least nine dead in fire at Delhi's Vivek Vihar, cops say search still on

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena confirmed that bodies had been adding that the operation was still underway.

Updated on: May 03, 2026 09:35 am IST
By Jignasa Sinha
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Nine people died after a fire broke out inside a residential building in Delhi’s Shahdara early Sunday morning, police said, adding that over a dozen people were rescued.

Massive blaze in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar leaves several dead, search continues(X/PTI_News)

The incident took place in the Vivek Vihar area. A call about the fire was made at 3.48 am, according to the police.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officers said they received a call regarding the fire at 3.47 am, and a total of 14 fire tenders were sent till 5 am.

DCP Meena added that the firefighting operation lasted more than five hours because many residents were trapped, and the building’s layout, with flats at the back and front, made accessing all areas difficult.

Police said that their staff, along with the Station House Officer (SHO) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), went to the spot. Twelve fire tenders were at the spot, along with District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) staff, traffic officials, and local police.

Firefighters recovered nine bodies after extinguishing the blaze. “Further enquiry and proceedings at the spot are in progress,” DCP Meena said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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