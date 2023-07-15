Delhi floods woes: 3 boys drown, cars submerged; more showers expected

As monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc in Delhi, the city is grappling with severe flooding and a drinking water crisis. Videos on social media highlight the dire situation, showing a car submerged on Bela Road in the Civil Lines area -- flooded streets, temples and homes immersed in water. The swelling of the Yamuna River, caused by heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana, has exacerbated the flooding.

Delhi floods: Car immersed in water on on Bela Road in Delhi's Civil Lines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further showers for the national capital over the next 4-5 days, raising concerns about the overflow of rainwater and prolonged drainage issues. Experts warn that waterlogging could worsen the situation, leading to more hardships for the residents.

Read | Amid Hathnikund debate, BJP slams Kejriwal, 'You only tweeted'

After breaching a 45-year record, the Yamuna which runs through the national capital, came down to 207.53 metres this morning even as several areas in Delhi remained flooded.

Delhi rains: 3 boys who were trying to swim drowned in floodwater

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three boys lost their lives in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur Chowk after drowning in a floodwater-filled ditch where they had been attempting to take a bath. The victims, identified as Piyush (13), Nikhil (10), and Ashish (13), resided in H Block at Jahangirpuri.

Catch all the live updates of Delhi floods: ‘Not a single drop of water released to canals in UP, Haryana,’ asks minister Atishi

Delhi floods: Army called in to help

Authorities are working tirelessly to mitigate the impact of the flooding and provide relief to affected residents. The Army and the national disaster response force (NDRF) were pressed into service on Friday as the floodwater submerged parts of the capital — including parts of the arterial Ring Road, the busy ITO intersection, Rajghat, and even reached the periphery of the Supreme Court — following a breach caused by a malfunctioning drain “regulator”.

Drinking water supply affected

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rising water levels of the Yamuna River have submerged pumphouses and water treatment equipment, leading to the shutdown of three major water treatment plants - Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla.

These plants provide g a quarter of the capital's water supply. Additionally, production from the Sonia Vihar plant has been reduced by approximately 25%. As a result, residents are expected to face water shortages in the coming days, with water rationing in place until the Yamuna's water level recedes and normal operations can be restored.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON