Delhi flood LIVE update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city for next 4-5 days amid deluge
Delhi flood LIVE: A total of 25,478 people have been evacuated so far from the flood-affected areas through rescue operations.
Delhi flood LIVE updates: Flood-like situation continued in several low-lying areas, such as ITO, in the national capital, though the water level in the Yamuna River gradually started decreasing. It was measured at 207.98 meters at 11 pm at the Old Railway Bridge. Commuters have been facing difficulties while trying to reach their destinations.
Amid the deluge, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again issued a warning for Delhi, that said a light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected for the next 4-5 days, news agency ANI reported.
According to an official statement, a total of 25,478 people have been evacuated so far from the flood-affected areas through rescue operations. The Delhi Government reported that 22,803 individuals have been relocated to tents and shelters. Additionally, 16 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to assist with rescue efforts in the flood-affected districts.
- Jul 15, 2023 08:24 AM IST
Video: Commuters navigate waterlogged roads at ITO
- Jul 15, 2023 08:22 AM IST
Delhi flood live: Slow receding of waterlogging at ITO, Shanti Van; areas still submerged
Although the river water started slowly receding, the roads of ITO, Shanti Van and other low lying areas remain submerged on Saturday.
- Jul 15, 2023 08:16 AM IST
Delhi flood live: Key roads remain under flood water
As Yamuna river continues to overflow, the nearby areas and key roads remain affected due to waterlogging in the national capital. At 11pm on Friday night, the water-level in the river was recorded at 207.98 metres.
- Jul 15, 2023 08:05 AM IST
Watch: Flood situation continues in Yamuna Bazaar area
- Jul 15, 2023 08:04 AM IST
