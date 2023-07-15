Home / India News / Delhi flood LIVE update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city for next 4-5 days amid deluge
Live

Delhi flood LIVE update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city for next 4-5 days amid deluge

Jul 15, 2023 08:30 AM IST
OPEN APP

Delhi flood LIVE: A total of 25,478 people have been evacuated so far from the flood-affected areas through rescue operations.

Delhi flood LIVE updates: Flood-like situation continued in several low-lying areas, such as ITO, in the national capital, though the water level in the Yamuna River gradually started decreasing. It was measured at 207.98 meters at 11 pm at the Old Railway Bridge. Commuters have been facing difficulties while trying to reach their destinations.

Roads are inundated with flood waters near Red Fort in Delhi on Friday.
Roads are inundated with flood waters near Red Fort in Delhi on Friday.(Bloomberg)

Follow LIVE updates on rain in other parts of India

Amid the deluge, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again issued a warning for Delhi, that said a light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected for the next 4-5 days, news agency ANI reported.

Also Read | ‘An organised plan’: Delhi flood puts Haryana barrage in eye of political storm

According to an official statement, a total of 25,478 people have been evacuated so far from the flood-affected areas through rescue operations. The Delhi Government reported that 22,803 individuals have been relocated to tents and shelters. Additionally, 16 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to assist with rescue efforts in the flood-affected districts.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 15, 2023 08:24 AM IST

    Video: Commuters navigate waterlogged roads at ITO

  • Jul 15, 2023 08:22 AM IST

    Delhi flood live: Slow receding of waterlogging at ITO, Shanti Van; areas still submerged 

    Although the river water started slowly receding, the roads of ITO, Shanti Van and other low lying areas remain submerged on Saturday.

  • Jul 15, 2023 08:16 AM IST

    Delhi flood live: Key roads remain under flood water

    As Yamuna river continues to overflow, the nearby areas and key roads remain affected due to waterlogging in the national capital. At 11pm on Friday night, the water-level in the river was recorded at 207.98 metres.

  • Jul 15, 2023 08:05 AM IST

    Watch: Flood situation continues in Yamuna Bazaar area 

  • Jul 15, 2023 08:04 AM IST

    IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city for next 4-5 days amid deluge

    Amid the deluge in the national capital the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that a light to moderate rain is aniticipated in Delhi, Haryana and adjoining areas for next 4 to 5 days and said that a slight rainfall increase can be expected on July 17 and 18.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi

I am not surprised Delhi is flooded because...: Gautam Gambhir

india news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 08:28 AM IST

Delhi flood was bound to happene because Kejriwal did politics of freebies for nine years and did not spend even ₹1 for infrastructure, Gautam Gambhir said.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said Delhi flood is not surprising to him because Kejriwal did not spend <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 for Delhi's infrastructure.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Delhi flood LIVE: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city amid deluge

Delhi flood LIVE: A total of 25,478 people have been evacuated so far from the flood-affected areas through rescue operations.

Roads are inundated with flood waters near Red Fort in Delhi on Friday.(Bloomberg)
india news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 08:30 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Delhi floods: Amid Hathnikund debate, BJP slams Kejriwal, 'You only tweeted'

Delhi flood news: Haryana government explained why water was released to Delhi from Hathnikund and not to Uttar Pradesh.

The road near Delhi's Red Fort went under water on Friday as Yamuna flood water entered the city.
india news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 08:07 AM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Himanta Biswa blames Miya Muslims for price hike; 'If buffalo doesn't': Owaisi

Owaisi said PM Modi has deep friendships with foreign Muslims and they can be asked for tomatoes, potatoes and spinach.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Miya Muslims are responsible for vegetable price rise in Guwahati.
india news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 06:43 AM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Weather today live: Badrinath highway remains blocked due to landslides

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days in Mumbai.

An earthmover being used to clear the debris following a landslide on the Badrinath National Highway near Chhinka, in Chamoli district Uttarakhand.(PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 07:52 AM IST
ByKanishka Singharia

Russia-Ukraine conflict among key issues discussed between Modi, Macron

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra PM Modi has been the biggest advocate that the conflict must be resolved with diplomacy.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron(AP)
india news
Published on Jul 15, 2023 04:47 AM IST
ANI |

Chandrayaan-3: The long journey to the moon

As India's third mission to the moon started off in spectacular vision, let's take a look at what lies ahead for Chandrayaan-3 in the coming days

Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3, the word for
india news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 03:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PM Modi asks French business leaders to harness opportunities in India

The PM was addressing the India-France CEO forum along with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(via REUTERS)
india news
Published on Jul 15, 2023 02:48 AM IST
PTI |

Elephant carcass exhumed from private estate in Kerala, 4 held

Forest officials who noticed that half a tusker was missing while exhuming the carcass of an elephant a private estate in Kerala, alerted the concerned department suspecting ivory-trade case. The half tusker was later recovered and the accused are being questioned

Kodanad forest range officials arrested 1, detained 3 in connection with an attempted ivory-trade case. (AFP (Photo for representation))
india news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 01:04 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma

2 weeks after her father was killed at the wedding, Kerala woman gets married

Weeks before Sreelakshmi’s marriage was fixed with Vinu, Jishnu had approached her family with a desire to marry her.

The police are yet to file the charge sheet. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 04:55 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma

Telangana: Kaleshwaram project is operational again

Irrigation department officials are taking precautions to prevent recurrence of the catastrophe that hit the project in view of reports of increasing water levels in the upstream of Godavari river

The Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project on the Godavari river in Telangana suffered heavy damages due to massive floods around this time last year. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 01:01 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

HT G20 Agenda: Nari Shakti to be a driver of change in India

India has made significant efforts to empower women and foster their participation in all aspects of society. Various policies and initiatives have been implemented to remove barriers and enable women to lead and contribute to the nation's development. The government's approach focuses on egalitarianism, equity, and empathy, and has resulted in increased female literacy rates, financial independence, and improved health and well-being for women. India's commitment to women's empowerment is not only important for social justice but also reflects its role as a global leader.

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami is the first woman to take charge of IAF’s frontline combat unit . (File photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 12:50 AM IST
ByProfessor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

‘An organised plan’: Delhi flood puts Haryana barrage in eye of political storm

The AAP on Friday accused the BJP-ruled Haryana government of releasing all water from Hathinikund to Delhi, and not diverting the excess water to Uttar Pradesh

Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 04:55 AM IST
ByNeeraj Mohan

HT G20 Agenda: Women can be harbingers of a global transformation

India's presidency of the G20 comes at a crucial time, with multiple crises affecting the world. Urgent action is needed, particularly on the climate crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) initiative could be a revolutionary change. Cities need to prioritize sustainability and businesses should collaborate with governments. Simple measures like planting trees and preserving existing ones can have a significant impact. Security infrastructure should also consider environmental factors. Empowering women and mainstreaming gender considerations are essential for achieving sustainable development goals. The ministry of environment, forests, and climate change should work with the ministry of foreign affairs to preserve natural resources and share knowledge. Ultimately, individuals need to take accountability for their actions.

Women comprise nearly half of the world’s population, and in most developing countries, produce between 60 and 80% of the food; and yet, they account for about 50% of the world’s extremely poor. (HT)
india news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 12:52 AM IST
ByTara Kartha

CESC employee stabbed over high bill in Kodagu, one held

According to officials, Prashanth issued a bill of ₹1,401 to Rathish of Cariappa layout in Jumboor village. But the consumer questioned the hefty bill, saying he used to get around ₹300 bill monthly

Police said the man, who stabbed a Chamundeshwari electricity supply company bill collector , was arrested and produced before JMFC court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 12:45 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out