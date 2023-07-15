Home / India News / Weather today live update: Heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai; 108 deaths due to floods in Himachal
Weather today live update: Heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai; 108 deaths due to floods in Himachal

Jul 15, 2023 06:53 AM IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days in Mumbai.

A yellow alert was issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigarh and other districts of Maharashtra on Friday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Dhule. According to the notice issued by Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Mumbai for the next five days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecasted at isolated places in Raigad and Ratnagiri.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh is still struggling to recover from widespread devastation caused by cloudbursts and floods since last weekend as 108 deaths were reported in the state amid the fresh warning by IMD of heavy rains till July 18.

The national capital too continued to witness a flood-like situation on Friday night in several low-lying areas even as the water level in the Yamuna River is witnessing a steady decline.  

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 15, 2023 06:53 AM IST

    Delhi: Commuters troubled by waterlogging on ITO road

    Commuters in Delhi are grappling with severe difficulties as the ITO road, has been engulfed by water due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River.

  • Jul 15, 2023 06:40 AM IST

    Not just Yamuna, backflow from dozens of drains flooded Delhi

    The road leading to ITO and Rajghat were among new parts of the city to go under waist-deep waters after drains that emptied into the Yamuna began flowing back on Friday, even as the swollen river itself began receding but only by fractions of a metre every hour. Read more

  • Jul 15, 2023 06:21 AM IST

    Delhi floods: Latest visuals from the Shanti Van; people face problems due to water-logging situation

  • Jul 15, 2023 06:12 AM IST

    Delhi continues to witness flood-like situation, low-lying areas near Yamuna remain inundated

    Delhi continued to witness a flood-like situation on Friday night in several low-lying areas even as the water level in the Yamuna River is witnessing a steady decline and recorded at 207.98 metres at 11 pm at the Old Railway Bridge.

    Incessant rainfall has led to waterlogged roads and flood-like situations in many areas of the national capital.

  • Jul 15, 2023 06:02 AM IST

    Himachal: Road connectivity to Kasol expected to be restored today

    As the rescues and restoration work continues in flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, road connectivity to Kasol is expected to be restored by Saturday, the Deputy Commission, Kullu said.

    “Road connectivity to Kasol shall be restored by tomorrow. The mobile network has been restored upto Kasol, Banjar and certain areas of Tirthan,” DC Kullu said in a tweet late on Friday night.

  • Jul 15, 2023 05:56 AM IST

    Monsoon live upadtes: Monsoon: Yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, other districts of Maharashtra

    IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next five days in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Dhule. According to the notice issued by Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Mumbai for the next five days.

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecasted at isolated places in Raigad and Ratnagiri.

