PM Modi speaks to Delhi L-G on efforts to mitigate flood-like situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena about the status of flood-like situation in the capital immediately after arriving in Delhi.



Modi, who returned to Delhi after trips of France and United Arab Emirates, also took stock of the efforts to mitigate the situation due to rise in the level of river Yamuna.



“Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up as soon as he reached home and took a detailed account of the flood situation in Delhi and took complete information about the related efforts being made. He again instructed to do all possible work in the interest of the people of Delhi with the help and cooperation of the Centre”, the L-G tweeted.



The prime minister had dialled up home minister Amit Shah and Delhi L-G and had taken stock of the situation in the capital, which was battling massive waterlogging as the water level of Yamuna had breached the 208-metre mark.



Earlier in the day, the Delhi government said the flood-like situation in the capital is expected to improve by Sunday as the water level of river Yamuna is gradually receding.



Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi had said efforts are underway to pump out water, clean roads, and restore traffic movement as the Yamuna water level falls.



Later in the day, Delhi and other parts of the national capital region witnessed heavy rainfall, triggering concerns that the water level of Yamuna could swell further. Several areas witnessed traffic jams due to waterlogging. The Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories about areas where traffic would be disrupted due to rains and waterlogging.



Several areas in Delhi were inundated after the water levels in the Yamuna had risen to a record high of 208.62 due to excess discharge of water from Haryana's Hathinikund Barrage on Thursday.

