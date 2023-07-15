Home / Cities / Delhi News / Heavy rain lashes Delhi, Noida; traffic jams due to waterlogging in many areas

ByHT News Desk
Jul 15, 2023 08:36 PM IST

Fresh showers battered parts of Delhi and adjoining cities including Noida on Saturday evening.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR region including Noida on Saturday. The industrial city received fresh showers after rains lashed Delhi. Some low-lying areas of Noida have been waterlogged due to the swelling level of river Yamuna.

Commuters on road as rains lashed Noida on Saturday.(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)
The Noida Traffic Police tweeted that traffic movement was smooth on DND border at 7:30 pm.

Traffic jams were reported in Delhi's ITO due to waterlogging. The rains might lead to increase in Yamuna's water level, which currently stands above the danger mark of 205.33 metres for days.


Also Read| Yamuna water level to recede to 206.72m by tonight: Central Water Commission

The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted,"Traffic is affected on Mathura road in the carriageway from Badarpur towards Ashram due to waterlogging opposite Apollo, Jasola metro station which caused slow movement of traffic near Sarita Vihar flyover. Commuters are advised to plan their route accordingly".

While the national capital is battling flood-like situation due to the rise in Yamuna water levels after Haryana's Hathnikund Barrage released excess of water, satellite city Noida's areas along the river are facing the same situation.

Gautambuddha Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma told PTI that 550 hectares of land in the district got submerged due to floods. He added that people in Jewar area along river Yamuna and those living around Hindon were also affected.

The district administration has issued advisories to the people staying in low-lying areas for the past 10 days when heavy rainfall started and the water level in the rivers swelled.

As per the report, 7,210 people were affected by the floods as the overflowing Yamuna inundated around 550 hectares of low-lying land along its banks in Noida and Greater Noida.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

