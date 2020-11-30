e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi government caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800

Delhi government caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800

Adopting an aggressive approach of contact tracing and testing, the Delhi government has carried out RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test to detect novel coronavirus in the national capital.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 16:50 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
At present, people have to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs.
At present, people have to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs.(PTI)
         

Hours after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said authorities will bring down the price of Covid-19 test by Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), the Delhi government on Monday fixed the price of the test by private labs at Rs 800. At present, people have to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs.

CM Kejriwal had announced the move in a bid to help those who want their tests done in private labs, which are carried out free of cost at the government hospitals. “I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs,” Kejriwal had tweeted earlier on Monday.

Adopting an aggressive approach of contact tracing and testing, the Delhi government has carried out RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test to detect novel coronavirus in the national capital. Both tests are done free at government testing centres and hospitals, but not at private clinics or hospitals.

The government had earlier capped the price of all Covid-19 tests, whether from a government or private centre, in Delhi at Rs 2,400. The decision was taken in a District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and attended by Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, revenue minister Kailash Gahlot and other top officials from the Delhi Police, administration and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

tags
top news
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Doubts being spread against farm reforms: PM Modi in Varanasi
Doubts being spread against farm reforms: PM Modi in Varanasi
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In