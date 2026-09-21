Delhi government proposes 3-month extension for fire service amendment rules, 2025

The Delhi government has issued a proposal to extend the implementation of Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025 by three more months, after receiving only few applications from private fire safety auditors, officials said on Sunday.

Delhi Fire Service personnel at Chawri Bazar near Jama Masjid, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, June 2 after a fire broke out at a shop and a godown (HT/ Sanjeev Verma)

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The proposal will now be sent to lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu for approval, an official explained, adding that once approved, a fresh gazette notification will extend the deadline.

The Delhi government notified the Delhi Fire Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025, on May 26 this year, introducing a framework where empanelled private auditors would inspect buildings and issue or renew fire safety certificates.

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While the amended rules took effect immediately, the provisions for third-party audits were set to become operational 90 days after the gazette notification.

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{{^usCountry}} However, due to poor response to the empanelment process and the few applications received failing to meet the eligibility criteria, the Delhi Fire Service has proposed extending the transition period by another three months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, due to poor response to the empanelment process and the few applications received failing to meet the eligibility criteria, the Delhi Fire Service has proposed extending the transition period by another three months. {{/usCountry}}

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“Under the amended rules, the Delhi Fire Service is no longer empowered to inspect buildings and issue or renew fire safety certificates. The department is only processing applications received until August 24 this year,” a senior fire service official said.

The DFS invited applications for empanelment of third-party auditors on July 2. Officials said the response has been “feeble” despite the department subsequently issuing a public notice encouraging eligible professionals to apply.

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Officials said one of the reasons for the lack of interest could be the high level of responsibility and potential liability associated with the assignment.

“Issuing a fire safety certificate is a highly sensitive responsibility. If a fire or any mishap occurs in a building certified as ‘compliant’, the third-party auditor could face scrutiny and may be held accountable. Many professionals appear to be wary of this liability,” another official explained.

Meanwhile, architects empanelled with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal council (NDMC) sought relaxation of the eligibility criteria for third-party auditors in July.

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In a representation to the chief fire officer, the architects argued that requiring an additional postgraduate qualification in Fire Management and Life Safety was unnecessary under the existing empanelment framework.

They also said experienced architects already possess expertise in building planning, design, construction and statutory compliance, including dealing with fire-related no-objection certificates and occupancy certificates.

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They argued that widening the pool of eligible professionals would help address the shortage of applicants and facilitate implementation of the new third-party audit system.

Under the amended framework, third-party auditors are divided into three categories -- L-1, L-2 and L-3 -- based on their qualifications and professional experience.

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