Delhi: Man, 64, killed after LPG cylinder explodes during Tilak Nagar fire

A 64-year-old man was killed after a fire broke out on the ground floor of a three-storey building, leading to a cooking gas cylinder blast at Sahapura in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar in the early hours of Saturday, fire officials said. A fire broke out in a three-storey building in Sahapura, Tilak Nagar, early Saturday. An LPG cylinder exploded, killing a 64-year-old man.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said that at about 3.25am, the fire control room received a call regarding a fire in a house in Gali Number-11, Sahapura, in the Tilak Nagar area. Three fire tenders were rushed to the scene from Moti Nagar fire station.

“At 4.30am, fire station office Batti Lal sent a message stating that the fire was in the ground floor of a ground plus two upper floors building. A liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded, resulting in the death of a man on the spot,” the official said.

Another fire official said that the firefighting and search operations continued for nearly two hours, during which the firemen recovered the body of the elderly man, identified by his first name, Vijay. The body was sent to the mortuary of a nearby government hospital for post-mortem examination.

“The fire tenders and firemen returned to the Moti Nagar station around 6.10am, after concluding the operation,” the second official said.

Police said they have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and cylinder blast that claimed the elderly man’s life.

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