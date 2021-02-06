Delhi govt declares 6 hospitals completely 'Non-Covid'
In view of the decreasing cases of Covid-19, the Delhi Government has declared six of its hospitals completely "Non-Covid" hospitals. Along with this, it has also been decided to reduce the number of reserve Covid-19 beds in five government hospitals.
The order has been issued by the Health Department of the Delhi Government, which will come into force with immediate effect, according to the Delhi Health Department.
According to the order, the hospitals of which have been declared completely Covid-19 free are--Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital and SRC Hospital.
Hospitals in which the number of Covid beds have been reduced are--Lok Nayak Hospital (300 Covid-19 beds have been reduced), Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (500 beds reduced), Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (50 beds reduced), Burari Hospital (320 beds reduced) and Ambedkar Nagar Hospital (300 beds reduced).
Delhi has reported a total of 1,194 active Covid-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No alimony when man not of marriageable age
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone, vacationing in Kerala, questioned by police for missing 2 events
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Drones, high alert: Delhi turns into a fortress ahead of 'chakka jam'
- However, farmers leaders have said the chakka jam, which will begin from 12pm to 3pm, will not affect Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 11,713 fresh Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths, India’s tally now over 10.8 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light to moderate rain expected in central and eastern India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt declares 6 hospitals completely 'Non-Covid'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre fielded Tendulkar to counter global support for farmers: RJD leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India’s active Covid-19 cases drop below 149,000; recoveries over 10.5 mn
News updates from HT: UN body calls for 'maximum restraint' by farmers, govt
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12-yr old Jammu girl donates earnings to fight Covid-19 pandemic
- Guhika said she was moved to see the plight of migrant labourers during the lockdown and wanted to help the needy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers call for 3-hour ‘chakka jam’, say Delhi won’t be impacted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Danger to secularism: Madras HC tells evangelist who derided Hinduism, junks FIR
- The court said that propagation of any religion cannot be at the cost of injuring the sentiments and rights of fellow citizens who are part of the rich culture and value system that India embodies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN human rights agency calls for 'maximum restraint' by farmers and authorities
- Earlier, the US called for dialogue to address the farmers’ protest and backed peaceful demonstrations and freedom of expression. Washington also offered support for reforms that improve and open up India’s markets to attract private investments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt blocked 296 mobile apps since 2014: Centre tells Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No indication that India has given up extradition of Headley: Ranas' attorney
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox