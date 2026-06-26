...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi govt orders action against Fortis after probe flags patient care lapses; hospital assures full cooperation

The order comes after allegations that a stabbing victim was denied timely treatment and was asked to deposit money before treatment could begin.

Updated on: Jun 26, 2026 04:47 am IST
Edited by Karishma Ayaldasani
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

The Delhi government said it will initiate action on Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, after a district administration probe revealed irregularities and lapses in patient care, an official statement said on Thursday.

A complaint was made to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunwai. (X/@gupta_rekha)

A complaint made to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunwai prompted a major inquiry into the hospital over allegations that a stabbing victim was denied timely treatment and was asked to deposit money before treatment could begin, news agency PTI reported.

The hospital assured its complete cooperation in the matter.

"Fortis remains committed to the highest standards of patient care, clinical excellence, and regulatory compliance. We will review the details once formally shared with us and extend our full cooperation to the authorities. Patient safety and well-being continue to be our foremost priority," the hospital said, according to PTI.

Also Read: Delhi excise revenue for April-May rises 17%

Key findings from the inspection

Also Read: Chaos at MCD House meet as opposition calls for ‘accountability’

In light of the alleged irregularities and lapses in patient care, the Delhi government said it has decided to initiate action against the hospital and is preparing a detailed inquiry report.

‘No compromise with patients time’, says CMO's office

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said the district administration conducted an immediate inspection of the hospital on Gupta's directions after receiving the complaint during the CM Jan Sunwai. It said officials carried out an on-the-spot inspection and observed discrepancies, adding that a detailed report would be thoroughly examined.

The CMO stressed that every hospital in Delhi is duty-bound to provide patients with responsible and ethical care, adding that there can be no compromise with a patient's right to timely and dignified treatment.

“Any irregularity established during the inquiry shall invite strict action. Every hospital in Delhi is duty-bound to serve patients with responsibility and integrity, and there can be no compromise with a patient’s right to timely and dignified care.”

(With inputs from PTI)

 
fortis hospital inquiry patient care delhi government
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Delhi govt orders action against Fortis after probe flags patient care lapses; hospital assures full cooperation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.