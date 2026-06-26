Delhi govt orders action against Fortis after probe flags patient care lapses; hospital assures full cooperation

The Delhi government said it will initiate action on Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, after a district administration probe revealed irregularities and lapses in patient care, an official statement said on Thursday.

A complaint was made to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunwai. (X/@gupta_rekha)

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A complaint made to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunwai prompted a major inquiry into the hospital over allegations that a stabbing victim was denied timely treatment and was asked to deposit money before treatment could begin, news agency PTI reported.

The hospital assured its complete cooperation in the matter.

"Fortis remains committed to the highest standards of patient care, clinical excellence, and regulatory compliance. We will review the details once formally shared with us and extend our full cooperation to the authorities. Patient safety and well-being continue to be our foremost priority," the hospital said, according to PTI.

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Key findings from the inspection

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{{^usCountry}} Following the complaint, Gupta ordered an inquiry, which led inspection teams to uncover multiple alleged irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the complaint, Gupta ordered an inquiry, which led inspection teams to uncover multiple alleged irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the statement, a team led by the Central District Magistrate, along with officials from the Health Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi Fire Service and other departments, inspected the hospital on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the statement, a team led by the Central District Magistrate, along with officials from the Health Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi Fire Service and other departments, inspected the hospital on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the inspection, CCTV footage allegedly showed the injured man walking into the emergency department on his own, suggesting that timely medical intervention may have saved his life, the statement said, according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the inspection, CCTV footage allegedly showed the injured man walking into the emergency department on his own, suggesting that timely medical intervention may have saved his life, the statement said, according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials also reportedly found several alleged violations, including breaches of building by-laws, unauthorised construction, deficiencies in the fire safety system, misuse of the basement and serious lapses in compliance with standard operating procedures governing medical protocols. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials also reportedly found several alleged violations, including breaches of building by-laws, unauthorised construction, deficiencies in the fire safety system, misuse of the basement and serious lapses in compliance with standard operating procedures governing medical protocols. {{/usCountry}}

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In light of the alleged irregularities and lapses in patient care, the Delhi government said it has decided to initiate action against the hospital and is preparing a detailed inquiry report.

‘No compromise with patients time’, says CMO's office

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said the district administration conducted an immediate inspection of the hospital on Gupta's directions after receiving the complaint during the CM Jan Sunwai. It said officials carried out an on-the-spot inspection and observed discrepancies, adding that a detailed report would be thoroughly examined.

The CMO stressed that every hospital in Delhi is duty-bound to provide patients with responsible and ethical care, adding that there can be no compromise with a patient's right to timely and dignified treatment.

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Acting upon a complaint received during the CM Jan Sunwai, Hon’ble Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta directed the District Administration to conduct an immediate inspection of Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.



A team of officials carried out an on-the-spot inspection of the… — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) June 25, 2026

“Any irregularity established during the inquiry shall invite strict action. Every hospital in Delhi is duty-bound to serve patients with responsibility and integrity, and there can be no compromise with a patient’s right to timely and dignified care.”

(With inputs from PTI)

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