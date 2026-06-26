Chaos at MCD House meet as opposition calls for ‘accountability’

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) House of Councillors meeting on Thursday descended into chaos as opposition members attempted to corner the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the civic bureaucracy over a recent spate of deadly incidents, including building collapses and fires that have claimed multiple lives in the Capital over the past month. The issue triggered noisy protests, with opposition councillors gathering in front of the mayor’s dais and raising slogans (Hindustan Times)

Proceedings began with members observing condolences for those killed in the Saidulajab house collapse on May 30 and the fire at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in Hauz Rani on June 3.

Tensions escalated, however, when senior officials presented an “accident report” stating that no accidents had occurred on MCD property over the past month. Opposition councillors objected, arguing that while the incidents may not have occurred on municipal property, the corporation could not distance itself from questions of civic accountability.

Mukesh Goyal, leader of the Indraprastha Vikas Party, criticised the position, and said the absence of accidents on MCD-owned land did not absolve the civic body of responsibility in matters relating to public safety and enforcement.

The issue triggered noisy protests, with opposition councillors gathering in front of the mayor’s dais and raising slogans, forcing mayor Pravesh Wahi to adjourn proceedings for five minutes.

After the meeting resumed, opposition members renewed demands for discussions on recent building collapses, major fire incidents and the city’s preparedness for the monsoon season.

Ankush Narang, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) leader of opposition in the corporation, accused the BJP of evading accountability. “AAP councillors wanted a discussion on serious issues such as building collapses, major fire incidents and monsoon waterlogging, but the BJP’s quadruple-engine government chose to avoid answering questions,” Narang said.

“There were no answers regarding the accidents, waterlogging or the alleged theft of Ram Mandir donations. Whenever the question of accountability arises, the BJP flees the House and strangles democratic traditions,” he alleged.

The focus of the meeting later shifted to drain desilting and monsoon preparedness. Goyal staged a walkout after alleging that he was denied an opportunity to speak despite submitting a short-notice question on the issue.

Defending the administration, BJP councillor Ram Kishore Sharma accused the previous AAP government of weakening Delhi’s administrative systems during its decade in power and said the BJP-led corporation and Centre were now working to rectify the situation.

BJP councillor Yogita Singh similarly argued that a lack of funds under the previous dispensation had hampered the corporation’s functioning and that the release of funds by the BJP-led Centre had enabled large-scale cleaning operations and monsoon preparations.

Mayor Wahi later said councillors from all political parties were given adequate opportunities to raise concerns and suggestions, particularly on sanitation and flooding.

“All suggestions will be examined seriously and appropriate action will be taken wherever required,” he said, adding that accountability would be fixed on officials in cases of waterlogging and that negligence would be dealt with strictly.