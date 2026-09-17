New Delhi, Delhi government has initiated the process for preparation of next financial year's budget and revised estimates of the current fiscal year, directing departments to furnish the proposals by mid-October, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi govt starts preparation of Budget 2027-28, asks departments to submit realistic estimates

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The Finance Department has issued detailed guidelines to the departments for furnishing Revised Estimates for 2026-27 and Budget Estimates for 2027-28, in prescribed proforma as per the General Financial Rules, 2017.

The RE 2026-27 and BE 2027-28 will be submitted by the departments by October 12 to the Finance Department.

A set of budget proposals relating to schemes/programmes/projects may also be sent to the Director of the government.

The pre-budget/RE meetings will start from the last week of October 2026, for which the dates and time will be communicated separately, said a circular issued by the Finance Department.

The departments will ensure that the RE and the BE submitted by them are formulated taking a realistic assessment of the requirement of funds which can be utilised by them during the financial year.

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{{^usCountry}} There have been instances when supplementary demands for grants were taken by the departments...but actual expenditure incurred was less than the original budget estimates for the financial year. Audit has also pointed out unnecessary supplementary/re-appropriation without realistic assessment of the budget, the circular said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There have been instances when supplementary demands for grants were taken by the departments...but actual expenditure incurred was less than the original budget estimates for the financial year. Audit has also pointed out unnecessary supplementary/re-appropriation without realistic assessment of the budget, the circular said. {{/usCountry}}

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The departments have been instructed to ensure that the entire projected funds in the estimates are realistic and utilised during the given financial year, it said.

It was also pointed out that the re-appropriation of funds was taken by the departments which were able to utilise even their original budget estimates. There were also cases where the actual expenditure at the close of the financial year was found either in excess or short of budget provision, it added.

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The departments have also been directed to get their budget proposals examined by their integrated financial advisors before submitting them to the Finance department.

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