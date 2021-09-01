Delhi HC asks Centre to file detailed affidavit on surveillance systems

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Tuesday asked the Centre to file a detailed affidavit on a plea by an NGO challenging the use generalised surveillance systems by the authorities while also seeking details of procedure in relation to the monitoring and interception of phones.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh granted time to the Centre to file its reply while hearing a plea by two societies-- Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) and Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC)—contending that citizens’ right to privacy was being “endangered” by surveillance programmes like the Centralised Monitoring System (CMS), Network Traffic Analysis (NETRA) and National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID).

“Time to file detailed affidavit granted to Union of India. Point out in detail the law and procedure followed by the Union of India for monitoring and interception of phones,” the bench said posting the matter for September 30.

Appearing for the NGOs, advocate Prashant Bhushan urged the court to constitute a committee under the aegis of a retired judge of the high court or the Supreme Court to “find out what the government was doing” and that the government reply in the present case was “bald”.

“They filed an affidavit saying everything is in accordance with law. Government’s reply is a bald reply,” he said, adding that the issue of alleged targeted surveillance by Pegasus software was pending consideration before the apex court and that the issue in the instant petition was more than that of phone tapping.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asserted that all monitoring activities were being carried out as per the law and with requisite permissions.

“This is not a public interest issue. I will look into it and file an affidavit. Whatever we find to be significant (in the petition), we will reply. Other things, we will ignore,” he told the court asserting that the allegations by Bhushan are being made in air.

The two societies have contended that under the existing legal framework there is an “insufficient oversight mechanism” to authorise and review the interception and monitoring orders issued by the state agencies.

“Directions are thus sought to the Centre to “permanently stop” the execution and the operation of the surveillance projects, CMS, NETRA and NATGRID, which allows for bulk collection and analysis of personal data,” the plea had said.