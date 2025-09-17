Delhi HC bans victory procession in national capital after DUSU results

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday barred candidates and student organisations of Delhi University from holding victory processions anywhere in the national capital after the results of the DUSU polls on September 19. The High Court directed authorities to ensure that no regulations are violated during the elections.(HT Photo)

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that it was not interfering with the elections, but if the polls are not conducted in a "satisfactory order", it may stop the functioning of the officer bearers of the Delhi University Students Union.

"Not interfering with the election, but if polls don't take place in satisfactory order, we may stop functioning of office bearers," the bench said.

It further directed the Delhi Police, DU officials, and civil administration to take all possible and permissible steps to stop any untoward incident during the DUSU polls and ensure that no regulations are violated during the elections.