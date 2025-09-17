Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi HC bans victory procession in national capital after DUSU results

PTI |
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 06:04 pm IST

The court directed police, DU officials, and civil administration to take all possible steps to stop any untoward incident during the DUSU polls.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday barred candidates and student organisations of Delhi University from holding victory processions anywhere in the national capital after the results of the DUSU polls on September 19.

The High Court directed authorities to ensure that no regulations are violated during the elections.(HT Photo)
The High Court directed authorities to ensure that no regulations are violated during the elections.(HT Photo)

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said that it was not interfering with the elections, but if the polls are not conducted in a "satisfactory order", it may stop the functioning of the officer bearers of the Delhi University Students Union.

"Not interfering with the election, but if polls don't take place in satisfactory order, we may stop functioning of office bearers," the bench said.

It further directed the Delhi Police, DU officials, and civil administration to take all possible and permissible steps to stop any untoward incident during the DUSU polls and ensure that no regulations are violated during the elections.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi HC bans victory procession in national capital after DUSU results
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On