Delhi HC calls total ban on students using mobile phones in schools unworkable

A complete ban on students using mobile phones in schools is “undesirable and unworkable”, the Delhi high court has said, emphasising the need for a balanced approach in regulating the use. A bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambani underscored the importance of a structured policy allowing students to carry phones for essential purposes while curbing their misuse. The court cited the use of technology for educational purposes while ruling out a complete ban. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court acknowledged the potential harms of indiscriminate smartphone use but recognised their vital role in ensuring safety and facilitating communication with parents. “As a matter of policy, students should not be barred from carrying smartphones to school...the use of smartphones in schools must be regulated and monitored,” said Justice Bhambani in a February 28 order.

The court cited the use of technology for educational and related purposes while ruling out a complete ban on the use of smartphones in school. “Without detracting from deleterious and harmful effects that arise from the indiscriminate use and misuse of smartphones in schools, this court is of the view that smartphones also serve several salutary purposes, including as devices that help with coordination between parents and children, which adds to the safety and security of students attending schools.”

The ruling came in response to a Kendriya Vidyalaya (Dwarka) Class 10 student’s petition against being barred from attending classes and taking exams for misusing a smartphone. The student allegedly clicked a teacher’s photo and uploaded it on social media.

The court allowed the student to take the exams by transferring him to another branch of the school. It delivered a ruling after the parties, including Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, urged the court to lay down guidelines for smartphone use in schools.

In his six-page order, Justice Bhambani called for a regulatory policy that permits students to carry phones for connectivity while prohibiting their use for entertainment and recreation. He said the policy should incorporate transparent and fair enforcement measures to prevent misuse without being excessively punitive. “The policy should establish transparent, fair, and enforceable consequences for violation of the rules for use of smartphones in school, ensuring consistent application without being excessively harsh.”

The court said possible consequences could include smartphone confiscation for a certain time or barring carrying phones for a specified number of days for disciplining errant students. It noted that students should be prohibited from using mobile phones in classrooms and cameras or recording features in common areas and school transport to uphold discipline and the overall learning environment.

The court called for educating students on responsible digital behaviour, the ethical smartphone use, and the risks associated with excessive screen time and social media use. “Students must be counselled that high levels of screen time and social media engagement can lead to anxiety, diminished attention spans, and cyber-bullying,” the court said.

The court asked educational institutions to develop smartphone policies in collaboration with parents, educators, and experts to ensure a balanced approach that meets the needs and concerns of all stakeholders. It recognised the rapid evolution of technology and said that policies be periodically reviewed and revised to address emerging challenges. “The policy on regulating and monitoring the use of smartphones in school should be made in consultation with parents, educators, and experts, to evolve a balanced approach that addresses the needs and concerns of all the parties involved. Given the fast-paced advancement of technology, the policy should be regularly reviewed and revised to tackle emerging challenges.”

The court refrained from directly interfering with existing policies, taking note of the Delhi education directorate’s August 2024 advisory outlining restrictions on mobile phone use in schools. It urged authorities to review and refine these policies as per its judgment.