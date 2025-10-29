New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Wednesday deprecated the conduct of news agency Asian News International for directly approaching YouTube to block Dynamite News Network's channel despite the matter being pending in the court over alleged copyright infringement. Delhi HC criticises conduct of ANI in copyright case against Dynamite News

The high court criticised the news agency while dismissing its appeal challenging an order by which YouTube was directed to unblock Dynamite News' channel.

A division bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla was informed that ANI approached YouTube with certain fresh URLs alleging infringement of its copyright without informing the single judge who had passed an order in the matter.

"We express our displeasure in the manner the appellant has proceeded in this matter. The YouTube channel of the respondent was unblocked after the March 21 order passed by the single judge in ANI's copyright suit," the division bench said.

It added that the manner in which ANI managed to get the March 21 order reversed and get the respondent's YouTube channel once again blocked by directly approaching YouTube, in respect to the URLs that were prior to passing of the March 21 order, deserves to be "deprecated".

On March 21, Dynamite News had told the single judge that it would take down the nine allegedly infringing videos as claimed by ANI from its YouTube channel, claiming that they were erroneously reproduced by some staff member.

It was also undertaken that Dynamite News should not use or reproduce ANI's videos in future.

The matter was again mentioned before the single judge on October 14, where Dynamite News said that ANI approached YouTube with fresh URLs, uploaded prior to the March 21 order, alleging infringement of their copyright. This led to blocking of Dynamite's channel by YouTube.

The counsel for Dynamite News had told the single judge that ANI tried to overreach the order by approaching YouTube without approaching the court for taking down the URLs which were uploaded prior to the date of the order.

In compliance with the order, Dynamite News had approached YouTube for the unblocking of its channel.

It had submitted that it was willing to block the fresh URLs which were brought to its notice by the news agency.

The single judge had then directed YouTube to unblock the channel of Dynamite News within two days of the news platform approaching YouTube, after receipt of the list of URLs from ANI.

During Wednesday's hearing, the division bench noted it was not in dispute that the videos, sought to be taken down by Dynamite News, were later unblocked by YouTube.

It noted that before approaching YouTube directly, ANI did not deem it fit to approach the single judge despite being in litigation with Dynamite News.

The bench proceeded to dismiss the appeal in limine , saying there was no merit in it and it was completely unjustified.

The counsel representing the ANI urged the court to limit its observations to the present matter so that they are not cited against the news agency in other copyright infringement suits.

However, the court refused to accede to this request, stating that it cannot bind the hands of other courts.

The high court said that if any infringing clip is uploaded by any third party, it would constitute an independent issue and that the court cannot pass any preemptory direction on the issue.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.