Home / India News / Delhi HC declines to stay ED summons to TMC leader
Delhi HC declines to stay ED summons to TMC leader

Justice Yogesh Khanna issued a notice and directed the agency to respond within three days, and posted the next hearing for September 27.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Appearing for the couple, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the ED had no jurisdiction to call his clients to Delhi for probe.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant any interim relief to Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife seeking quashing of summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

Justice Yogesh Khanna issued a notice and directed the agency to respond within three days, and posted the next hearing for September 27.

“Let me be very clear. I am not granting any stay. I am issuing notice, you file your reply. Then only I can pass an order,” the judge said.

Abhishek and Rujira, who were asked by the agency to personally appear before it in Delhi today, have contended that they are residents of Kolkata and should not be compelled to join the probe in the national capital.

Opposing the plea, the ED said that the money laundering case has national and trans-national ramifications and its investigation is not restricted to any police station or area.

