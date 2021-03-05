IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Delhi HC directs UP police to give post mortem report of farmer, who died during tractor rally
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
india news

Delhi HC directs UP police to give post mortem report of farmer, who died during tractor rally

A Single-Judge Bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna asked Uttar Pradesh police to provide both the original documents to the Delhi Police on March 5 and said that the document shall be retained in safe custody.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:58 AM IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued direction to the Uttar Pradesh police to give an original post mortem report of the 25-year-old farmer, who died during the tractor rally on January 26 in the national capital.

A Single-Judge Bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna asked Uttar Pradesh police to provide both the original documents to the Delhi Police on March 5 and said that the document shall be retained in safe custody.

The Court listed the matter for further hearing on March 17.

The Court was hearing a plea-seeking court-monitored probe into the death of a farmer Navreet Singh, who died during the tractor rally on January 26 in the national capital. The family had approached Delhi High Court and raised several questions on the death and sought a post mortem video and X-ray report of the deceased.

The plea alleged that the cause of death was by bullet injury but, according to the Delhi Police, Navreet Singh died in the accident after the tractor he was driving overturned after ramming into a barricade near ITO in Delhi.

Lawyer for petitioner Advocate Vrinda Grover submitted that various medical/forensic experts who have reviewed the description of injuries in the post mortem report have independently made statements reported by various media houses, opining that the injuries are consistent with firearm/gunshot wounds and that the said injuries could not have resulted from the tractor overturning, as has been repeatedly asserted and announced by the Delhi police including senior officers, the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The plea moved by the grandfather of the deceased has stated that he has sufficient reason to mistrust and not accept the hasty, unverified and self-serving conclusion of the Delhi Police, which has publicly and without any investigation stated that the death of his grandson was a motor vehicle accident.

According to the Delhi Police, Navreet Singh died in the accident after the tractor he was driving overturned after ramming into a barricade near ITO.

Delhi Police and UP Police told the Delhi High Court that the cause of death of Navreet Singh, a farmer who died on January 26, is shock and haemorrhage as a result of ante-mortem head injury and not due to any gunshot injury.

Delhi Police had released CCTV footage showing the farmer's tractor overturning after ramming into barricades at ITO.

Protesters broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers.

The protestors also had entered the iconic Mughal era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
india news

Delhi HC directs UP police to give post mortem report of farmer

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:58 AM IST
A Single-Judge Bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna asked Uttar Pradesh police to provide both the original documents to the Delhi Police on March 5 and said that the document shall be retained in safe custody.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana confirmed that the three people crossed over and entered Serchip district bordering Myanmar on Wednesday.(AP Photo )
Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana confirmed that the three people crossed over and entered Serchip district bordering Myanmar on Wednesday.(AP Photo )
india news

At least three Myanmar cops cross into India seeking refuge

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:43 AM IST
  • Those entering India can be granted refugee status, but they will be deported if the government decides against it
READ FULL STORY
Close
These will be part of a long-awaited overhaul in how India sees and approaches dangers in the digital domain.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
These will be part of a long-awaited overhaul in how India sees and approaches dangers in the digital domain.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Cyber policy to factor in threat from state actors

By Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:38 AM IST
  • The 50-odd pages document, anchored by the national security adviser’s office, is now awaiting the approval from the Prime Minister’s office before it is released.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Till Wednesday night, India vaccinated a total of 949,147 people, or 712 per million in Phase 2, which covers the most vulnerable sections of the general public.(AP)
Till Wednesday night, India vaccinated a total of 949,147 people, or 712 per million in Phase 2, which covers the most vulnerable sections of the general public.(AP)
india news

Phase 2 of vaccination drive stuck in first gear

By Jamie Mullick, Anonna Dutt, Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:38 AM IST
  • Delhi, which gave shots to 1,679 people per million population in the second phase till Wednesday night, was in the second spot, while Odisha (1,283 doses per million) was third.
READ FULL STORY
Close
But the bench was emphatic that before it examined Purohit’s bail plea, it would want to take a look at the regulations, which were notified by the central government on February 25.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
But the bench was emphatic that before it examined Purohit’s bail plea, it would want to take a look at the regulations, which were notified by the central government on February 25.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

OTT regulations a necessity as some even show porn, says SC

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:49 AM IST
  • The scenes that caused offence have since been deleted, and the makers as well as the OTT company have apologised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain said he will reply to these arguments on Tuesday when the matter will be next heard.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain said he will reply to these arguments on Tuesday when the matter will be next heard.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

‘Can’t mandate perverse equality’: SC on plea over commission for women

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:35 AM IST
  • The medical fitness team of the Army tested close to 615 women SSC officers entitled for permanent commission, following the apex court judgment, on five counts: psychiatry, height, appendage (bone structure), physical and eye and ear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cities in southern and western India, which perform the best on the more tangible indicators, have the lowest positive bias in their overall scores on account of CPS. The CPS bias is also higher in smaller cities than larger ones.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Cities in southern and western India, which perform the best on the more tangible indicators, have the lowest positive bias in their overall scores on account of CPS. The CPS bias is also higher in smaller cities than larger ones.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

N-E cities have the strongest feel-good factor

By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:19 AM IST
  • The EOL report has calculated its overall scores on the basis of four parameters: quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizen perception.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EoL index evaluates the performance its cities across four pillars — quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizen perception.(File photo)
The EoL index evaluates the performance its cities across four pillars — quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizen perception.(File photo)
india news

Economic might led Bengaluru to top

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:07 AM IST
  • Bengaluru, India’s technology capital, is an economic powerhouse on account of the presence of some of the world’s largest corporations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
But party insiders said he was forced to withdraw his comments after the central leadership expressed serious reservations about them.(PTI)
But party insiders said he was forced to withdraw his comments after the central leadership expressed serious reservations about them.(PTI)
india news

BJP names Metro Man as its Kerala CM face, then retracts

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:32 AM IST
  • K Surendran, the state BJP president who made the original announcement claimed he was quoted out of context.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fire in Similipal biosphere reserve came at a time when Odisha topped the list of forest fire incidents with 8688 fire spots since February 25 as per the Forest Survey of India’s fire alerts system. (ANI PHOTO).
The fire in Similipal biosphere reserve came at a time when Odisha topped the list of forest fire incidents with 8688 fire spots since February 25 as per the Forest Survey of India’s fire alerts system. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Similipal blaze contained, Odisha asks for rapid response to forest fires

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:38 AM IST
  • The biosphere reserve spread over an area of 5569 sq km contributes 38% of the total protected area network in Odisha. It is also one of the oldest tiger reserves in the country having the largest zone of Sal trees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi in his address also asked students to practice three mantras. He said that students should follow the goals set by them in their lives by following the mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness.(PTI Copy)
PM Modi in his address also asked students to practice three mantras. He said that students should follow the goals set by them in their lives by following the mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness.(PTI Copy)
india news

Top military meet in new avatar, to be ‘multi-layered and informal’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • For the first time, junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and jawans are taking part in the top conference, as reported by Hindustan Times on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)
A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

Four days into March, Mumbai sizzles at 38 degrees Celsius

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:52 PM IST
  • According to the IMD's forecast, Friday and Saturday may see higher daytime temperatures that could rise to 39 degrees Celsius.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s vaccination drive has completed 17,711,287 jabs as of 7pm on Thursday.(HT Photo)
India’s vaccination drive has completed 17,711,287 jabs as of 7pm on Thursday.(HT Photo)
india news

More than 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses given in a day: Government

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:16 PM IST
“Total 10,93,954 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the forty-eighth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination,” the health ministry said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi as he resigns from his post, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
File photo of Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi as he resigns from his post, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Complainant fails to join probe against Karnataka ex-minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:01 PM IST
  • A police officer said that the complainant's status as witness in the case of alleged sexual exploitation against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is also unclear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urban housing minister Hardeep Puri release ease of living index on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
Urban housing minister Hardeep Puri release ease of living index on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
india news

‘Choice between smart city and decay’: Minister on Ease of Living Index report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:42 PM IST
The Union minister also hailed the smart cities project as one of the fastest implemented projects anywhere in the world. He, however, said, “there is some kind of perception deficit.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP