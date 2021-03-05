Delhi HC directs UP police to give post mortem report of farmer, who died during tractor rally
The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued direction to the Uttar Pradesh police to give an original post mortem report of the 25-year-old farmer, who died during the tractor rally on January 26 in the national capital.
A Single-Judge Bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna asked Uttar Pradesh police to provide both the original documents to the Delhi Police on March 5 and said that the document shall be retained in safe custody.
The Court listed the matter for further hearing on March 17.
The Court was hearing a plea-seeking court-monitored probe into the death of a farmer Navreet Singh, who died during the tractor rally on January 26 in the national capital. The family had approached Delhi High Court and raised several questions on the death and sought a post mortem video and X-ray report of the deceased.
The plea alleged that the cause of death was by bullet injury but, according to the Delhi Police, Navreet Singh died in the accident after the tractor he was driving overturned after ramming into a barricade near ITO in Delhi.
Lawyer for petitioner Advocate Vrinda Grover submitted that various medical/forensic experts who have reviewed the description of injuries in the post mortem report have independently made statements reported by various media houses, opining that the injuries are consistent with firearm/gunshot wounds and that the said injuries could not have resulted from the tractor overturning, as has been repeatedly asserted and announced by the Delhi police including senior officers, the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police.
The plea moved by the grandfather of the deceased has stated that he has sufficient reason to mistrust and not accept the hasty, unverified and self-serving conclusion of the Delhi Police, which has publicly and without any investigation stated that the death of his grandson was a motor vehicle accident.
According to the Delhi Police, Navreet Singh died in the accident after the tractor he was driving overturned after ramming into a barricade near ITO.
Delhi Police and UP Police told the Delhi High Court that the cause of death of Navreet Singh, a farmer who died on January 26, is shock and haemorrhage as a result of ante-mortem head injury and not due to any gunshot injury.
Delhi Police had released CCTV footage showing the farmer's tractor overturning after ramming into barricades at ITO.
Protesters broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers.
The protestors also had entered the iconic Mughal era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC directs UP police to give post mortem report of farmer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least three Myanmar cops cross into India seeking refuge
- Those entering India can be granted refugee status, but they will be deported if the government decides against it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyber policy to factor in threat from state actors
- The 50-odd pages document, anchored by the national security adviser’s office, is now awaiting the approval from the Prime Minister’s office before it is released.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phase 2 of vaccination drive stuck in first gear
- Delhi, which gave shots to 1,679 people per million population in the second phase till Wednesday night, was in the second spot, while Odisha (1,283 doses per million) was third.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OTT regulations a necessity as some even show porn, says SC
- The scenes that caused offence have since been deleted, and the makers as well as the OTT company have apologised.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Can’t mandate perverse equality’: SC on plea over commission for women
- The medical fitness team of the Army tested close to 615 women SSC officers entitled for permanent commission, following the apex court judgment, on five counts: psychiatry, height, appendage (bone structure), physical and eye and ear.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
N-E cities have the strongest feel-good factor
- The EOL report has calculated its overall scores on the basis of four parameters: quality of life, economic ability, sustainability and citizen perception.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economic might led Bengaluru to top
- Bengaluru, India’s technology capital, is an economic powerhouse on account of the presence of some of the world’s largest corporations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP names Metro Man as its Kerala CM face, then retracts
- K Surendran, the state BJP president who made the original announcement claimed he was quoted out of context.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Similipal blaze contained, Odisha asks for rapid response to forest fires
- The biosphere reserve spread over an area of 5569 sq km contributes 38% of the total protected area network in Odisha. It is also one of the oldest tiger reserves in the country having the largest zone of Sal trees.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top military meet in new avatar, to be ‘multi-layered and informal’
- For the first time, junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and jawans are taking part in the top conference, as reported by Hindustan Times on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four days into March, Mumbai sizzles at 38 degrees Celsius
- According to the IMD's forecast, Friday and Saturday may see higher daytime temperatures that could rise to 39 degrees Celsius.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses given in a day: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Complainant fails to join probe against Karnataka ex-minister Ramesh Jarkiholi
- A police officer said that the complainant's status as witness in the case of alleged sexual exploitation against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is also unclear.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Choice between smart city and decay’: Minister on Ease of Living Index report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox