Delhi HC orders blocking of judicial officer’s purported sexually explicit video

The Delhi high court has directed social media platforms to block the circulation of a sexually explicit video purportedly of a judicial officer and an official.

In an order late on Wednesday, Justice Yashwant Varma said the video is explicit and that imminent, grave, and irreparable harm is likely to be caused to the privacy rights of the people it purportedly shows

The order came as the court heard a suit by the woman purportedly seen in the video, which went viral on social media.

“The defendants [social media platforms] shall take all permissible steps to ensure that the further sharing, distribution, forwarding or posting of the offending video is restrained forthwith,” the court said.

Justice Varma said the full court of the high court took cognisance of the video on November 29 and the registrar general has also asked the authorities to block it.

“Bearing in mind the sexually explicit nature of the contents of that video and taking into consideration the imminent, grave, and irreparable harm that is likely to be caused to the privacy rights of the plaintiff, an ad interim ex parte injunction is clearly warranted,” said Justice Varma.

