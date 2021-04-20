Home / India News / Delhi HC raps Centre over oxygen shortage, says 'industries can wait, Covid-19 patients cannot'
india news

Delhi HC raps Centre over oxygen shortage, says 'industries can wait, Covid-19 patients cannot'

"Human lives are at stake, which are these industries whose supplies of oxygen cannot be curtailed?" a Delhi High Court bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked the central government.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 01:57 PM IST
A worker carries oxygen cylinders seen inside a temporary isolation ward for Covid-19 patients amid the surge in coronavirus cases, at CWG Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that sufficient oxygen was not being supplied to Covid-19 patients in the national capital and asked the Centre if it can be diverted from industries that can wait for now.

"Industries can wait. Patients cannot. Human lives are at stake," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said to the central government.

The bench said it has heard that doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital were being forced to reduce oxygen being given to Covid-19 patients and admitted that there was a scarcity of oxygen.

"Which are these industries whose supplies of oxygen cannot be curtailed?" the court asked central government standing counsel Monika Arora and asked her to take instructions on what all can be done to augment the oxygen supply to Covid-19 patients. With the direction, the court said it will hear the matter post-lunch.

The direction came during the hearing of a petition related to Covid-19 tests that the high court revived on April 19 by noting that the virus has raised its "ugly head" once again and the pandemic is raging with much greater intensity and "it is evident that the healthcare infrastructure is at the stage of imminent collapse".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Protesting farmers to be tested, vaccinated against Covid-19: Haryana minister

Covid-19: 10 states account for over 77% of new cases

Covid-19 surge: UP announces weekend curfew from Friday 8pm to Monday 7am

Telangana logs 5,926 new Covid-19 cases, tally goes past 360,000-mark
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus delhi high court medical oxygen supreme court delhi government
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP