CJP's Das, Ranka withdraw plea against extended judicial custody as Delhi HC refuses to entertain petition

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka withdrew their petition in the Delhi high court on Wednesday challenging the extension of their judicial custody by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka. (PTI) Justice Subramonium Prasad, who was hearing the matter, declined to entertain the plea, suggesting the duo to withdraw their plea for the time being, as the SEM court was scheduled to reconsider the sureties furnished by Das and Ranka at 2 pm on Wednesday. Track latest updates from CJP court hearings here “When the matter is coming again, why are you here? Why can’t the same be challenged in the trial court? Why can’t you withdraw this, wait for what happens and then file it following the procedure of law?” the judge asked.

Deep Dive What happened to Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka’s plea against the extension of their judicial custody? Why did the Delhi High Court suggest that Das and Ranka withdraw their petition? Why was Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka’s judicial custody extended?

“Instead of arguing now, why don’t you keep your powder dry? First before the revisional court and then the High Court. Are you not firing your gun today when it might not be required in law?” he added. The challenge followed an October 19 order by the special executive magistrate (SEM) at Delhi's Mandir Marg police station extending their custody by two days. Das and Ranka have been in judicial custody since October 14 after allegedly scaling the locked gates of Jantar Mantar Also Read | 'Barricades have a purpose': Delhi HC pulls up Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, cites arson outside India The court allowed the duo’s lawyer, Abhik Chimni, to seek instructions on whether to withdraw the petition, have the court pass an order on merits, or seek a hearing before the roster bench. Minutes later, Ranka and Das withdrew their petition.