Delhi HC reiterates ‘voluntary to download WhatsApp on mobile, not mandatory’

The Delhi High Court on Monday reiterated that it was not a compulsion to download the WhatsApp mobile application but voluntary. "It is not mandatory to download WhatsApp on your mobile and it is voluntary. If you want to choose not to download WhatsApp, you can," the court told the petitioner seeking direction for an injunction against the messaging app’s updated privacy policy, according to news agency ANI.

The court also said that not only WhatsApp but every other application has similar terms and conditions and asked the petitioner how does this application prejudice him. A single bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was hearing a plea filed by Chaitanya Rohilla through advocate Manohar Lal.

The plea also alleges that the new norms also jeopardise national security by sharing, transmitting and storing the users’ data in some other country.

Appearing for the Centre, additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma told the court that the data protection bill is being discussed and WhatsApp's response has been sought by the Central government.

The high court has asked the Centre to put on record the explanation offered by WhatsApp to the notice and questionnaires sent by the government seeking clarification on its new privacy policy.

During the hearing, Sharma told the court that the Centre has taken strong note of the new WhatsApp policy which is meting out a “differential” treatment to Indian users. He said that notices and questionnaires have been sent to WhatsApp seeking their response on various aspects concerning the privacy of an individual.

The ASG also told the court that an opt-out option to not share data with Facebook has been provided to European users of WhatsApp, but not Indian, who are being treated with an “all or nothing approach”. He added that a Joint Parliamentary committee is already discussing the Personal Data Collection Bill.

