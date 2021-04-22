Home / India News / Delhi HC verdict likely today on FB, WhatsApp pleas
Justice Navin Chawla had on April 13 reserved judgement on the two separate petitions by Facebook and WhatsApp.
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The observation came in response to the CCI’s stand that it was not examining the alleged violation of individuals’ privacy which was being looked into by the Supreme Court.(Reuters)

The Delhi high court is likely to pronounce verdict on Thursday on pleas by Facebook and WhatsApp challenging competition regulator CCI’s order directing a probe into the latter’s new privacy policy.

While reserving its decision, the court had observed that the CCI order does not reflect an investigation into abuse of dominant position and rather appears to be concerned with privacy issues. The observation came in response to the CCI’s stand that it was not examining the alleged violation of individuals’ privacy which was being looked into by the Supreme Court.

