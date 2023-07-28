Hold periodic Rly safety audits: Delhi HC tells govt

The safety and security of passengers are of “paramount importance” to the railways, said the Delhi high court on Thursday while directing the Centre to conduct periodic audit of safety and security measures in the Indian Railways. The high court asked the Centre to “ensure maintenance of highest standards of safety and security” at stations all across the country.

A bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Saurabh Banerjee passed the order while disposing of a public interest litigation by advocate Kush Kalra, seeking anti-collision systems and other safety/security measures like baggage scanners, hand-held metal detectors and CCTV cameras at all the railway stations.

Kalra alleged that there was a lack of safety and security measures at the majority of the train stations. He said he had drawn the attention of the railway authorities towards inadequate safety measures at stations but no steps were taken to rectify the situation. The petitioner claimed the Indian Railways has in replies to Right to Information (RTI) queries admitted it has received huge budgetary allocations for safety and security measures at all its stations.

The court, while taking note of the safety and security measures being taken by the authorities, said they clearly reflect that the Indian Railways “has been taking all necessary safeguards” to ensure there is no breach in this respect.

“The affidavit (by Centre) reveals that the Railways have presently installed CCTV cameras, luggage scanning devices, door frame metal detectors, hand held metal detector, body worn cameras and dogs (sniffer and tracker), automatic train protection system etc,” the court said.

“…the respondents shall ensure that there is a periodic audit in respect of the safety and security measures in the Indian Railways and after conducting periodic audit and assessing the situation, the Government of India shall ensure maintenance of highest standards of safety and security at railway stations all over the country,” the bench added.

In its affidavit, the government said that all India helpline number 139 is being used for assistance in case of complaints and the Railway Protection Force’s Twitter handle is available for passengers in case they have to file a complaint or seek assistance.

It said operation ‘Meri Saheli’ has been launched to ensure safety and security of women passengers, especially for those travelling alone, besides providing a child helpline and deploying anti-trafficking units at stations.

Regarding anti-collision devices, the affidavit said Automatic Train Protection Systems are being put in place. An anti-collision device developed by Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) is in place as a pilot project on a 1,736 km route of the Northeast Frontier Railways.

It said the public-sector transporter has undertaken the task of providing CCTV cameras at all the 6,124 railway stations. About efforts to check alcohol consumption on railway premises and trains, the court was informed action is being taken against the accused under the Railway Act, and 42,086 offenders have been prosecuted till July 2022.

It said the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police are escorting 3,200 trains per day for safe and secure journey of passengers.

The government said 245 luggage scanning devices have been installed on platform entry points and 977 door frame metal detectors have been put in place at stations. Altogether 4,846 hand held detectors are there at various railway stations.