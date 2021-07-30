Delhi high court issues notice to Ramdev on allopathy comment row, asks him to reply within 7 days

The Delhi high court which on Friday heard the case against Ramdev's disparaging remarks on allopathy gave the Yoga guru a week's time to let the court know what his stand regarding the case is. “Public nuisance has some consequences on the defendant. It is open to the defendant (Ramdev) to say that there is no case. Can't say that I won't give him an opportunity,” Justice Hari Shankar said adding that if there is no reply, he would not grant leave for the institution of the proceedings. Ramdev has been asked to reply within next Friday and the case is likely to be heard against on August 10.

The plea against Ramdev's comment against allopathy has been moved by three Resident Doctors' Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rishikesh, Patna and Bhubaneshwar, Association of Resident Doctors, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab (URDP); Resident Doctors' Association, Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut and Telangana Junior Doctors' Association, Hyderabad. Though Ramdev withdrew a controversial video where all controversies started, the plea said that Ramdev is an influential person and if he expresses doubt over modern medicine, allopathic treatment, then it will influence the general public.

The associations want a permanent and mandatory injunction agianst Ramdev for his allopathy statement.

In its earlier hearing, the high court observed that allopathy is not so fragile to be dented by the opinion of Ramdev. Saying this, the court earlier declined to restrain him. "If I feel some science is fake...tomorrow I will feel homeopathy is fake. Do you mean they will file a suit against me? I put in on Twitter. You will say take down the Twitter account," Justice Hari Shankar commented earlier.