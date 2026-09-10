Delhi high court rejects Vinesh Phogat’s plea to compete in World Championship trials

The Delhi high court, on Thursday, refused to allow wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championship, scheduled for September 14.

Vinesh Phogat (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The court said the selection criteria apply uniformly to all athletes and allowing Phogat to participate provisionally would, in effect, amount to creating an exception in her favour from the eligibility criteria applicable to all other athletes.

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Phogat had challenged the WFI’s selection framework on the grounds that it excluded her from participating in the championship, scheduled to begin on October 24, following her return to competitive wrestling after pregnancy, childbirth and post-partum recovery, according to a Bar and Bench report.

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Delhi HC to WFI

The court also said on Thursday that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) should consider framing guidelines to facilitate the participation of women athletes returning to competitive sport after maternity leave. The Court also emphasised the need to strike a balance between the interests of the country and those of the athlete.

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{{^usCountry}} Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma made the observations while hearing Olympian Vinesh Phogat’s plea seeking permission to participate in the selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships, scheduled to be held on September 14. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma made the observations while hearing Olympian Vinesh Phogat’s plea seeking permission to participate in the selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships, scheduled to be held on September 14. {{/usCountry}}

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The Bench reserved its order on Phogat’s plea after hearing submissions from both sides.

Also Read | Delhi HC seeks WFI response on Vinesh Phogat’s plea against disciplinary actions

‘Absolute arbitrariness’: Phogat's lawyer to Delhi HC

Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for Phogat, submitted that the WFI had acted with “absolute arbitrariness” and that Phogat was informed about the selection criteria only on September 7.

Rao argued that the criteria effectively excluded Phogat from the selection process following her return to competitive wrestling after pregnancy, childbirth and post-partum recovery. “Effectively, it means I am out of reckoning for two more years and I am finished as an athlete,” Rao submitted.

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The WFI, however, disputed that Phogat had been barred from participating. Its counsel told the Court that she had not been banned and remained eligible to compete at the state and national levels before progressing through the selection process.

The federation also submitted that medal winners from specified competitions held in 2025 and 2026 were eligible for selection for this year’s World Championship.

While considering the submissions, Justice Sharma said the existing system raises concerns about women athletes who take a break from competition due to maternity.

The Court said the WFI should consider whether guidelines could be framed to ensure that athletes returning after maternity are not disadvantaged by the selection process, while also taking into account the interests of the country and the requirements of competitive sport.

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