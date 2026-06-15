Delhi hit by dust storm as 92 kmph winds lash Palam, Dwarka; red alert issued

Dust storms hit Delhi on Tuesday even as the India Meteorological Department sounded a red alert for the all parts of the Capital in the afternoon. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is very likely to occur at isolated places over Faridabad and Gurugram. (HT Photo)

The weather department has predicted moderate rainfall at isolated places, and light rain in most parts of the city, along with thunderstorm and lightning. However, strong winds between 60-70 kmph, and gusting to 80 kmph are likely in parts of the Capital.

Palam, Dwarka, and nearby areas logged winds with speed up to 92 kmph (50 knots) as of 2.30 pm IST. This comes after the regional met center in its district level nowcast had placed Delhi under an orange alert at around 1 pm on Tuesday, predicting moderate thunderstorm with lightning.

“Light rain with thunderstorm/ lightning accompanied with gusty winds (50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) very likely at many places over Delhi,” the regional met center said, notifying that the alert would be in place till 5 pm on Tuesday.

The met center also predicted dust storm, followed by thunderstorm and light rains, in parts of the adjoining NCR (National Capital region), including Fatehabad, Barwala, Jind, Adampur, Hissar, Gohana, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail and other areas over the next two hours.