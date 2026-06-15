Reporter’s Diary: Rain check on Gurugram’s monsoon prep claims

As the India Meteorological Department forecast a southwesterly monsoon to arrive in Gurugram by June end, residents’ fears of waterlogging were realised during the pre-monsoon showers that lashed the city over the weekend. Since June 11, downpours of up to 14 mm across different parts of Gurugram have submerged stretches from Vatika Road to Sectors 82/83, Kushal Chowk to Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Tulip Chowk to Darbaripur, parts of IDC, Sheetla Mata Road and areas behind Cyber City, disrupting traffic and making commuting difficult. A flooded stretch of the road leading from Tulip Chowk to Darbaripur in Gurugram seen on Saturday. (HT)

The scenes brought back memories of a previous assignment when I reported from the Kushal Chowk to SPR stretch, which had remained waterlogged for months. Residents were then struggling to navigate around open manholes, while overflowing sewerage was visible across the road. Although that report focused on the unsanitary and unwalkable condition of the private road, interactions with officials revealed a larger issue: inadequate discharge channels and poor connectivity to master sewer lines, compounded by legal hurdles and administrative delays.

The impact was most visible on pedestrians, many of them students and corporate employees who had migrated from smaller towns to be part of Gurugram’s growth story. They relied on narrow dry patches and improvised routes to cross the nearly 800-metre stretch. Motorists, meanwhile, feared that a wrong turn could send their vehicles into open manholes hidden beneath stagnant water.

“We warned local authorities to clear waterlogging, and our fears have now come true,” a resident said, referring to the inadequate disposal infrastructure serving two densely populated settlements and colonies. The resident added that app-based ride-hailing services often charge exorbitant fares if drivers agree to reach the area despite the challenges.

Residents also pointed out that hundreds of paying guest accommodations have come up in Kushal Colony over the years, but disposal systems continue to be shared with nearby Avenue 69. With only two weeks left before the monsoon, many expressed little confidence in the civic authorities’ ability to divert wastewater into drains instead of allowing it to accumulate on roads. “Several complaints over the past six months have left unresolved, with barely any visits from the civic bodies,” another resident said.

Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) acknowledged that the issue has been brought to the commissioner’s attention but said jurisdictional hurdles prevent action. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which has constructed a master sewerage line along the connecting stretch, expects the situation to improve once the network becomes operational.

At a time when GMDA and MCG claim to have desilted around 70% of 120km of surface drains and 473km of sewerage network ahead of the monsoon, the true test will come with heavier rainfall in the weeks ahead. Whether residents continue navigating flooded roads and submerged stretches or finally witness relief from recurring waterlogging remains to be seen.

Abhishek Bhatia is a correspondent with the Gurugram bureau, who reports on crime, traffic, and road safety.