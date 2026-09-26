Skeleton-like object found in scrap in Central Delhi during cleanliness drive; police launch probe

A skeleton-like object was found in scrap material in central Delhi on Saturday, with the police launching a probe to verify its source.

A preliminary inquiry has indicated that the scrap dealer who had obtained the material may have received it from a school. (X/ @ANI)

The object was found in the scrap material during a cleanliness drive, following which the matter was reported to the police, PTI news agency reported. The cops have contacted the scrap dealer who had obtained the material to establish a link to its source.

Human skeleton or dummy? School link emerges

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A preliminary inquiry has indicated that the scrap dealer who had obtained the material in which the skeleton-like object was found might have received it from a school, police said.

The cops said the object could be biological waste which could have been received by the school for sampling or for educational purposes, according to the PTI report.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the police stated that it was too early to confirm with certainty whether the object was an actual human skeleton or a dummy being used for teaching in the school. Following the initial inquiry, the cops have launched a verification probe with the involvement of the scrap dealer and the school administration to establish the source and nature of the object. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the police stated that it was too early to confirm with certainty whether the object was an actual human skeleton or a dummy being used for teaching in the school. Following the initial inquiry, the cops have launched a verification probe with the involvement of the scrap dealer and the school administration to establish the source and nature of the object. {{/usCountry}}

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What did the scrap dealer say?

The scrap dealer found the human-like skeleton object from the scrap material he had obtained, after which he reported it to the police, ANI news agency reported.

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He claimed he had purchased the scrap from a school about a month ago, and that the box, which contained what looked like human remains, came along with the material. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Human skeleton found in Chandigarh orchard

A human skeleton was found in bushes in a mango orchard opposite Centra Mall in Chandigarh last month, prompting the police and forensic teams to launch a probe.

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The skeleton was spotted by sanitation workers while they were carrying out cleaning work in the area, according to an earlier HT report. The workers reported it to the cops, following which a team from the Industrial Area police station, along with forensic experts, reached the spot.

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According to preliminary findings, the remains were believed to be those of a man aged around 35 to 40 years. Police said they suspected that the skeleton may have been lying at the spot for a considerable period. The forensic team collected evidence and videographed the scene before the skeleton was taken into custody for examination.