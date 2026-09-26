Aastha Kunj Park gang-rape: FIR says accused posed as cops, held minor at knife point
The 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped by three men posing as policemen in the Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji on Monday evening, has alleged that the accused, upon spotting her with her male friend, had initially threatened to call her mother
The 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped by three men posing as policemen in the Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji on Monday evening, has alleged that the accused, upon spotting her with her male friend, had initially threatened to call her mother. But when she told them that she had informed her family about her plans and asked them to call her family if necessary, the accused brandished weapons and raped her, according to the FIR, a copy of which was accessed by HT.
Her mother, a cook, was at work, and she told her elder sister she was going to visit the temple with her male friend, who is also 17, as per the FIR.
According to the statement made by the girl to the police, she and her friend had just visited the Kalkaji Temple and decided to take a break before visiting the ISKCON temple, which is located nearby. In the FIR, the minor stated that she took an auto-rickshaw with her friend, reached the Kalkaji Temple by 5.45pm, and stayed inside until 7pm.
The FIR states that after visiting the temple, the minors bought a packet of chips and a water bottle from a kiosk near the metro station, and sat on a bench at Aastha Kunj Park “We entered the park from gate no. 7 and sat on a bench. Three men came and caught hold of my friend and slapped him. They told us they were policemen and asked us why we had come here (park) and that it’s not allowed,” the FIR read.
“One of them took my friend to the other side of the park. They took our mobile phones. Two of them called me towards the bushes. I was frightened, and I told them that whatever they have to ask, ask me here and talk to my mother on the phone. They then called their third acquaintance and said, ‘Asif bhai gun nikal’ (Asif brother, pull out your pistol). He pulled out a pistol from the pocket of his trousers,” the FIR read.
The minor said two men took out knives and took her to a “dark spot” of the park. “Asif removed my clothes... (he) kept a knife on my neck and raped me. I was crying,” the minor stated.
She told police that the accused used condoms, and that the two other accused took her to another spot and raped her at knifepoint.
The FIR states the accused later returned the minor’s clothes and phone. “They gave our phone back and told us to go away quickly, or they will kill us. They told us not to tell anyone. Then they took us out of the park. I narrated the incident to my friend who called the PCR,” the FIR states.
The officer said the survivor memorised Asif’s name and the nicknames of the other two accused, along with the description of their clothes, which helped police arrest Asif on Tuesday after a brief exchange of fire and the other accused – Hemant and Mukesh – both brothers from Sri Niwaspuri.
The trio has been booked for rape, assault, criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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