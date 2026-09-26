Aastha Kunj Park gang-rape: FIR says accused posed as cops, held minor at knife point

The 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly gang-raped by three men posing as policemen in the Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji on Monday evening, has alleged that the accused, upon spotting her with her male friend, had initially threatened to call her mother. But when she told them that she had informed her family about her plans and asked them to call her family if necessary, the accused brandished weapons and raped her, according to the FIR, a copy of which was accessed by HT. During a spot visit after the incident, HT found an empty guard room at the Aastha Kunj park. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Her mother, a cook, was at work, and she told her elder sister she was going to visit the temple with her male friend, who is also 17, as per the FIR.

According to the statement made by the girl to the police, she and her friend had just visited the Kalkaji Temple and decided to take a break before visiting the ISKCON temple, which is located nearby. In the FIR, the minor stated that she took an auto-rickshaw with her friend, reached the Kalkaji Temple by 5.45pm, and stayed inside until 7pm.

The FIR states that after visiting the temple, the minors bought a packet of chips and a water bottle from a kiosk near the metro station, and sat on a bench at Aastha Kunj Park “We entered the park from gate no. 7 and sat on a bench. Three men came and caught hold of my friend and slapped him. They told us they were policemen and asked us why we had come here (park) and that it’s not allowed,” the FIR read.

“One of them took my friend to the other side of the park. They took our mobile phones. Two of them called me towards the bushes. I was frightened, and I told them that whatever they have to ask, ask me here and talk to my mother on the phone. They then called their third acquaintance and said, ‘Asif bhai gun nikal’ (Asif brother, pull out your pistol). He pulled out a pistol from the pocket of his trousers,” the FIR read.

The minor said two men took out knives and took her to a “dark spot” of the park. “Asif removed my clothes... (he) kept a knife on my neck and raped me. I was crying,” the minor stated.

She told police that the accused used condoms, and that the two other accused took her to another spot and raped her at knifepoint.

The FIR states the accused later returned the minor’s clothes and phone. “They gave our phone back and told us to go away quickly, or they will kill us. They told us not to tell anyone. Then they took us out of the park. I narrated the incident to my friend who called the PCR,” the FIR states.

The officer said the survivor memorised Asif’s name and the nicknames of the other two accused, along with the description of their clothes, which helped police arrest Asif on Tuesday after a brief exchange of fire and the other accused – Hemant and Mukesh – both brothers from Sri Niwaspuri.

The trio has been booked for rape, assault, criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.