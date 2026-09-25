Aastha Kunj Park gang-rape: LSR resumes offline classes, sets up student security body

Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College for Women resumed offline classes on Thursday and announced the formation of a students’ security council to coordinate between the police and college administration and address campus security. It comes days after a 17-year-old school student was allegedly gang-raped by three men inside Aastha Kunj Park, close to LSR’s back gate.

It comes days after a 17-year-old school student was allegedly gang-raped by three men inside Aastha Kunj Park, close to LSR’s back gate.

The incident triggered concerns among students, and the college administration suspended physical classes on September 22 and shifted to online.

Students also staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding stronger security measures to ensure women’s safety.

“Classes shall continue in regular offline mode in the college premises,” a notice signed by LSR principal Kanika K Ahuja on Wednesday stated.

An official said a general body meeting comprising the principal, senior faculty members, student union representatives and senior police officials was held on Thursday.

During the meeting, students raised several concerns, including inadequate street lighting, CCTV cameras, and police patrolling around the campus. The official said the administration decided to form a security council that will function under the broader students’ union and focus on reporting to and coordinating with police officials to address security lapses around the campus.

“The students’ security council will work closely with the students’ union and monitor security-related issues in and around the campus. The council will meet with the student body monthly to take their concerns to the Delhi Police. The college will coordinate with various enforcement agencies to ensure that PCR vans deployed near the front and back gates of the campus conduct regular patrols and that the pink booth is fully operational. It will also ensure that buses are not parked near the campus and that action is taken against vehicles with tinted windows,” the LSR principal told HT.

She said that a WhatsApp group has also been created comprising members of the students’ union, the LSR principal, the college’s administrative officer, the station house officer and the deputy commissioner of police, southeast Delhi, to facilitate coordination on security-related matters.

A member of the students’ union, Adrija Chakraborty, said the council is still in its nascent stage, with its composition and the roles and responsibilities of its members yet to be finalised.

“Students suggested the idea for the council, and the administration has approved it. The council’s primary role will be to ensure that security lapses are promptly flagged. The council is still in the formative stage, and details regarding the roles and responsibilities of its members will be finalised soon,” Chakraborty added.