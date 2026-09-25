Woman dead, husband injured as speeding truck hits motorcycle on Delhi-Jaipur expressway

A woman died, and her husband was critically injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, police said on Thursday. Gurugram police said CCTV footage from nearby cameras was being scanned to trace the truck’s registration number.

The victims were identified as Pratibha, 51, and her husband, Ved Parkash, 53, residents of Dharuhera, Rewari.

Police said the couple had reached Kasan in Manesar to meet their daughter and were returning to Rewari when the accident took place at Bilaspur Chowk around 12:30 pm on Tuesday.

After being hit by the speeding truck, the couple fell on the road. “The truck ran over the woman, killing her on the spot while her husband survived with multiple fractures,” said an officer.

Police said that just after the incident, the truck driver slowed down but then accelerated and fled the scene. “Commuters alerted the police control room and emergency response vehicles reached the spot and sent the body to a government mortuary for autopsy,” the officer said.

Police said an ambulance also reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby private hospital.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said CCTV footage from nearby cameras was being scanned to trace the truck’s registration number. “The body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Wednesday,” he said.

On the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bilaspur police station on Tuesday, police said.