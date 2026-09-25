Woman dead, husband injured as speeding truck hits motorcycle on Delhi-Jaipur expressway
After being hit by the speeding truck, the couple fell on the road. The truck ran over the woman, killing her on the spot while her husband survived with multiple fractures, police said
A woman died, and her husband was critically injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway, police said on Thursday.
The victims were identified as Pratibha, 51, and her husband, Ved Parkash, 53, residents of Dharuhera, Rewari.
Police said the couple had reached Kasan in Manesar to meet their daughter and were returning to Rewari when the accident took place at Bilaspur Chowk around 12:30 pm on Tuesday.
After being hit by the speeding truck, the couple fell on the road. “The truck ran over the woman, killing her on the spot while her husband survived with multiple fractures,” said an officer.
Police said that just after the incident, the truck driver slowed down but then accelerated and fled the scene. “Commuters alerted the police control room and emergency response vehicles reached the spot and sent the body to a government mortuary for autopsy,” the officer said.
Police said an ambulance also reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby private hospital.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said CCTV footage from nearby cameras was being scanned to trace the truck’s registration number. “The body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Wednesday,” he said.
On the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bilaspur police station on Tuesday, police said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More