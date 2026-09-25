GCR road rage suspect identified; probe ordered into 26-day FIR delay
Police identified the suspect as Swayam Sharma, a resident of Aya Nagar in Delhi. He is currently in hospital undergoing treatment for dengue and is under police custody
Police on Thursday identified the SUV driver accused of abusing a woman and her daughter and damaging their car during a road-rage incident on Golf Course Road on August 27, even as senior officers ordered a departmental inquiry into the 26-day delay in registering an FIR in the case.
Police identified the suspect as Swayam Sharma, a resident of Aya Nagar in Delhi.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said a police team reached Sharma’s residence on Thursday but found that he was undergoing treatment for dengue at a private hospital.
“He has been placed in police custody with cops deployed at the hospital. He will be arrested as soon as doctors declare him medically fit,” Turan said.
Senior police officers said the departmental inquiry will examine why there was such a delay in registering the FIR despite the woman having dashcam footage of the alleged road-rage incident and approaching police with a complaint immediately after it took place on the night of August 27.
Dharambir Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said on Thursday that responsibility would be fixed after the inquiry and necessary departmental action taken against the officers found at fault.
“The victim had met me on Tuesday and aired her grievance that no action was taken in her case,” he said.
Singh said he immediately ordered that an FIR be registered based on the woman’s complaint, following which a case was registered at the Sector 56 police station.
The woman, 45, and her daughter, 24, were travelling in their Swift car from their residence in Sector 55 towards the Sector 54 Rapid Metro station on the night of August 27 when a black Scorpio bearing a temporary registration number allegedly rammed their car near AIT Chowk.
The suspect later allegedly blocked their path with the Scorpio, verbally abused them, pulled out a rod from his vehicle and smashed their car’s headlight before fleeing.
The woman alleged that she had continuously followed up with officials at the Sector 56 police station after filing a complaint immediately after the incident.
“However, they kept giving us excuses that the vehicles bearing temporary registration numbers could not be traced nor the driver identified. They had even cancelled my complaint once. After approaching the senior official, the FIR in our case was finally registered on Tuesday,” she said.
The case has come into focus days after Delhi biker Shivani Chauhan, alias Sia, was allegedly deliberately hit by a motorist following a road-rage incident on Golf Course Road on September 13 while riding with a group of friends.
Shivani uploaded a video of the incident on Instagram, which went viral. Police subsequently took suo motu cognisance and registered an FIR at the Sector 56 police station.
Police also invoked attempt-to-murder charges against prime accused Kalyan Bainsla, who was driving the car, and his cousin Lavnish. The two were arrested from Dausa in Rajasthan within 24 hours and sent to jail after being interrogated during two days of police remand.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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