Primary teachers demand roll-back of eligibility test rule, seek census dues
The protest came after the Haryana school education department on September 14 directed teachers with more than five years of service remaining to clear the HTET, failing which they could face compulsory retirement
The Gurugram unit of the Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh Haryana, an association of primary teachers, staged a protest and submitted a memorandum to the state government, demanding the withdrawal of the requirement making the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) mandatory for teachers appointed before 2010.
The protest came after the Haryana school education department on September 14 directed teachers with more than five years of service remaining to clear the HTET, failing which they could face compulsory retirement.
Ashok Prajapati, president of the Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh’s Gurugram unit, said, “These teachers have taught students for 25 to 30 years, and asking them to qualify an examination at this stage of their careers is unjust.”
Dushyant Thakran, patron of the union, said, “The government must exempt pre-2010 teachers from the HTET requirement. Many affected teachers have years of experience. When teachers appointed before 2010 entered service, no such rule was applicable, and a new eligibility condition should not be imposed on them now.”
The union also raised the issue of pending remuneration for census-related work, alleging that nearly 90% of primary teachers were assigned the exercise around four months ago but had still not been paid the prescribed remuneration.
“Several teachers were also assigned census-related duties at blocks located up to 30 kilometres from their original stations, which caused problems, particularly for women teachers,” Prajapati said.
The union further criticised the deployment of a large number of primary teachers for non-academic duties, including SIR-related work, alleging that nearly 90% of primary teachers were taken out of schools for such assignments, leaving some schools dependent on a single teacher.
The union also questioned why primary teachers were repeatedly selected for administrative duties and demanded that such work be distributed equitably among all teaching cadres.
Sumita Rangi, district elementary education officer (DEEO), Gurugram, said the matter was beyond her jurisdiction and she could not comment on it.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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