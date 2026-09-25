NHAI floats ₹81 lakh tender to repair damaged Hero Honda Chowk stretch
The official said the tender will be opened next week and the repair work is expected to be completed within a month
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has floated a tender to repair a badly damaged 2.4km stretch between Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk, officials said. Around ₹81 lakh will be spent on relaying the road with bitumen and installing concrete blocks on parts of the stretch.
Officials said the road was badly damaged during the recent monsoon, while overflowing sewage from a nearby colony also led to the formation of large potholes.
“A tender has been floated for repair of this 2.4km stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. Around 1.6km of the road surface will be relaid with bitumen, while other portions of the road, which are made of concrete, will be repaired. We also plan to install concrete blocks on a stretch which is prone to waterlogging and frequently gets damaged,” an NHAI official said.
The official said the tender will be opened next week and the repair work is expected to be completed within a month.
At present, several portions of the road are riddled with potholes and damaged patches, while dust from the stretch also causes pollution, commuters said.
“The road is in its worst condition particularly after the monsoon every year. The authorities should reconstruct it at the earliest,” said Jitender Kumar, who frequently uses the road.
The NHAI official said a permanent solution to the problems on the stretch was also being worked out, and the authority was waiting for the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to take a final call on whether an elevated road or a surface road should be constructed.
“As soon as the final nod is obtained from the authority, we will start working on it,” he said.
A senior GMDA official said the proposal was under final consideration of the higher authorities in Chandigarh. “We are expecting a final decision on this matter soon,” the official said.
.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.